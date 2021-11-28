Is it necessary to postpone travel abroad? See recommendations

Infectologists recommend rethinking and, if possible, postponing trips abroad in view of the rise in covid-19 cases in Europe and the detection of a new variant in South Africa. In recent days, countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Austria have identified an increase in infections. Samples of the new strain, named micron, were also detected in Belgium and Israel.

“Unless it’s a business trip or for health reasons, it’s not the most appropriate time”, says infectologist Evaldo Stanislau, from the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP). He recalls that Europe and the United States are experiencing a moment of acceleration of the pandemic.







Aeromexico planes at an airport in Mexico City 07/14/2021 REUTERS/Luis Cortes Photo: Reuters

“Obviously, people traveling will be vaccinated, but I think it’s difficult for them to wear a mask, to preserve themselves. And with the spread of the variant just described, I really think people should rethink,” adds Stanislau. The emergence of the B.1.1.529 strain, detected in South Africa, with a large number of mutations, worries the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities.

In Europe, the rise in infections is attributed to the prevalence of the Delta variant, indoor gatherings of people, unvaccinated groups, and declining protection among those who have been immunized earlier. Countries like Austria have imposed severe restrictions on their citizens. In Germany, the acting Health Minister called the situation “greater than ever”.

For Carlos Magno Fortaleza, infectious disease and professor at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), the recommendation not to travel now applies to Europe and the United States as well as to Africa and Asia. He recalls that flights to countries in Asia, such as Japan, generally pass through airports with a large concentration of people from all continents – Dubai is an example.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the end of the year or beginning of 2022 can monitor the progress of the pandemic in the coming weeks to make a decision about the trip. For those who haven’t bought it yet, the orientation is to wait and monitor the evolution of the disease. And whoever is scheduled to travel in the next few days, in Fortaleza’s opinion, should not go.

“I know it’s hard to say that for people locked up for two years,” says the Unesp infectologist. “But if I had purchased a ticket to Europe tomorrow, I wouldn’t go.” Traveling to countries in South America or to cities within Brazil, for now, are less risky, in the doctor’s opinion.

Fortaleza recalls that, although passengers on flights are subjected to tests, these exams work as a “photograph” of the moment. A negative result does not mean that the passenger is free from transmitting the coronavirus in the following hours. “On a flight that lasts 12 hours, 20 hours, people end up exposing themselves and air travel is a transmission space”, says Fortaleza.

For Stanislau, from USP, people who still decide to travel internationally should wear PFF2 type masks, which filter out more particles, inside the plane and on public transport in the countries visited. “On returning (to Brazil), the authorities have to think of some kind of quarantine for these people because of the new variant.”

The infectious diseases specialist Celso Granato, clinical director of Grupo Fleury, recommends that people who have already bought tickets to Europe wear masks in all environments, even those where it is not mandatory. He reminds that open areas, with agglomeration, are risky. Anyone traveling to Europe should take into account that it is cold at this time of year and that it will therefore be difficult to keep windows open or stay in airy spaces.

“I think you can go, taking all precautions: be vaccinated with at least two doses, and anyone who can should go with the third dose. The more protected against the traditional variants, the greater the chance of being protected against the new variants” , says Granato. “For those who can give up traveling, they haven’t bought a ticket yet, they haven’t made reservations, the prudent measure is to wait a bit.”

Starting on Monday, Brazil will close air borders for passengers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe as a result of the new variant of coronavirus.