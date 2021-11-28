Israel Blocks Entry of Foreigners and Extends Quarantine by Omicron Variant | World

The government of Israel announced this Saturday (27) that it will block, for two weeks, the entry of all foreigners in the country, to try to stop the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus (B.1.1.529).

The country has already registered one case, of a patient who traveled to Malawi, and has seven other suspects. After identifying the contamination, the entry of travelers from seven countries on the African continent had been blocked.

A list of more dozens of countries that become prohibited destinations and origins has been published (read below), valid from Monday, November 29th.

This Saturday, in addition to the general blockade of foreigners and this list, it was also defined that fully vaccinated Israelis who wish to return to the country must undergo isolation for 72 hours after arrival and will undergo two tests during this period, which should show negative results. Until then, isolation was 24 hours and only one test was required.

Those who have not received all doses of vaccine will continue to meet the current deadline of two weeks of quarantine, with the deadline reduced to one week if they have a second negative test.

The Israeli government has also banned Israelis from traveling to countries included on a “red list” (see below), with a higher risk of contamination by the omicron variant. And citizens returning from these locations will have different isolation rules: they will be taken from the airport directly to a special hotel for quarantine, from which they will only be able to leave after the result of their first test.

If they test negative, they will be able to complete the second week of isolation in their homes, where they will undergo a new exam seven days after the first. Those who test positive for Covid will remain at the hotel and their tests will be sent for genome sequencing, a necessary test to discover the virus variant.

Countries on Israel’s Red List: