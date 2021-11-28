Israel closes borders because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus

THE new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, that continues to spread across the planet this Sunday, was detected in Australia and its presence has caused Israel to close its borders to foreign citizens.

With more than 5 million people worldwide since the pandemic began in 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) called the new variant, detected this week, as “worrying”. Identified in South Africa last Thursday, many countries reacted by closing their borders with southern African nations.

Israel, where a case of a traveler from Malawi has been confirmed, decided to ban foreigners from entering the country as of this Sunday, as well as obliging its vaccinated citizens who returned from their trip to undergo a PCR test and a three-day quarantine (seven in the case of unvaccinated ones).

This decision comes within a month of the reopening of the country’s borders (on November 1st) and eight days of the Jewish jesta of Hanukkah.

In Australia, authorities announced today the detection of the omicron strain in two vaccinated passengers returning from southern Africa and arriving in Sydney on the same day that the country’s borders with nine countries in the south of the African continent were closed. Twelve passengers on the same flight are quarantined.

Australia recently lifted the ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel abroad without authorization and plans to open its borders by the end of the year to skilled workers and foreign students, who have not been able to access the island continent for 18 months.

In addition to South Africa, Israel and Australia, the omicron variant has also been detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and several European countries (Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Czech Republic).

This Sunday, Kuwait and Qatar (important air connection) were the last countries to announce restrictions for nine and five African countries, respectively.

Quarantine

In the Netherlands, 61 Covid-19-positive travelers, who arrived on Friday from South Africa, are quarantined at Amsterdam airport. According to the Dutch National Institute of Public Health (RIVM), “the omicron variant will likely appear in the test.” Results will be announced today.

The new B.1.1.529 variant of covid-19, named “omicron”, poses a “high to very high” risk for Europe, according to the European Union Health Agency.

Europe was already facing an increase in cases long before the appearance of omicron, which led it to re-establish sanitary restrictions, triggering violent demonstrations last weekend in the Netherlands and the French Antilles.

A group of WHO experts says that, with preliminary data, omicron poses “a higher risk of reinfection” than variants such as delta. No other variant has generated so much concern in the world since delta.

Transparency

In the United States, which also opened its borders to the world in early November, the arrival of travelers from eight countries in southern Africa is prohibited.

On Saturday, Washington praised South Africa for “transparency in sharing this information” after the country felt “punished” for announcing the detection of the “omicron”. An unveiled US allusion to China’s initial management of the pandemic.

Vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax have all expressed confidence in their ability to fight this new strain.

About 54% of the world population has received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine; just 5.6% in low-income countries, according to the Our World in Data page. In South Africa, only 23.8% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule.





The new variant has raised concerns about the global economic recovery. Friday was a dismal day for stock indices and the price of oil.