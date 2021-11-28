‘It even got perfumed’ · TV News

Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) stay at Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero)’s house will cause problems for Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Smart, the seamstress will suspect that there is something between the two and will catch the lovebirds. “It even got perfumed”, the villain will shoot for the girl in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the scenes set to air on the Friday chapter (3) , Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will take advantage of the visit of her husband’s official lover to the studio to enjoy a moment alone with her teacher. In a romantic atmosphere, the couple will dance a waltz in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

“Ouch! Now you’re the one who stepped on my toes”, the young woman will say, laughing at their awkward way for the dance. “Sorry,” Nélio will say, singing, no longer wearing a jacket. “I couldn’t wait for you to arrive! It’s a good thing Zayla is going to spend the whole day in the studio”, the girl will vent.

Lota’s firstborn (Paula Cohen) will embrace her. “Let’s take advantage of this time that we can be alone, just the two of us”, the boy will woo, approaching to kiss his beloved. At that moment, the door will open, and Dom Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) will bust the pair.

‘What were you doing?’ asks the viper. ‘I was passing on the basics of… Ballroom dancing’, he will try to disguise the lawyer. ‘You, clumsy even to walk, dance teacher?’ Little Africa.

Then, the mistress of the owner of the newspaper O Berro will notice Dolores’s exquisite look. “You dressed for class… You even perfumed yourself! Where are the captives?”, Zayla will ask. “Didn’t you say I didn’t know how to order? I told them to go shopping”, will justify the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont).

“Buy what?” will press the bitch suspiciously. “Many things. And you? Is the studio closed? What are you doing here?”, the young woman will reply. The villain, however, will not give answers to the couple, who will be in an atmosphere of tension after being caught.

Monday, 11/29 (Chapter 97)

Tonico assumes to Dolores that Zayla is her lover. Guebo and Justina exchange looks. Tonico asks Dolores to invite Pilar to dinner. Pedro gathers the financial support of the deputies for the Paraguayan War.

With Nélio’s help, Lupita frees Batista, who proposes a deal to Lota. Afraid of the love she feels for Quinzinho and the children, Vitória decides to leave Brazil. Zayla arrives for dinner with Tonico, Dolores, Pilar and Samuel.

Tuesday, 11/30 (Chapter 98)

Zayla provokes Samuel and Pilar. Quinzinho kisses Vitória, who gives up on leaving. Guebo asks Justina out. Pilar reveals to Dolores that Samuel is Tonico’s brother. Olu and Candida discover that Zayla is Tonico’s lover. Lota makes insinuations about Lupita and Borges to Batista.

Nicolau sees Nino and Celestina kissing. Luísa resents the union between Pedro and Teresa. Caxias tells Pedro that the alliance between Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay was sealed against Solano Lopez.

Wednesday, 12/1 (Chapter 99)

All celebrate Brazil’s alliance in the war. Pilar advises Zayla not to stray from Candida and Olu. Pedro and Caxias celebrate the first Brazilian victory in the war. Nicolau confronts Celestina about Nino. Luísa and Teresa say goodbye to Pedro, and Pilar, Leopoldina and Cândida make recommendations to Samuel, Augusto and Olu.

Gastão and Isabel are on their way to Brazil. Tonico directs Zayla to move into his house while at war. Pedro, Caxias and the Brazilian army go to war.

Thursday, 12/2 (Chapter 100)

Gastão and Isabel arrive in Brazil, and the Count resents not having been warned about the war. Isabel asks Luísa to convince Gastão not to go to war. Tonico provokes Samuel, who tells Augusto that the deputy has some interest in the war.

Nélio finds a compromising letter for Tonico. Justina and Guebo kiss. Leopoldina discovers she is pregnant. Tonico and Pedro talk about Ambrose’s murder, and Samuel is stirred.

Friday, 12/3 (Chapter 101)

Samuel disguises it and tells Tonico that he didn’t know Ambrósio or Jorge. Isabel asks Gaston to give her a child. Samuel is distressed to lie to Peter. Vitória has the idea of ​​having an all-girls night to save the casino.

Spend goes to war. Batista questions Lota about Bernardinho’s father. Zayla is suspicious of the proximity between Dolores and Nélio. Tonico provokes Pedro to disobey Caxias’ security orders. Peter is kidnapped.

Saturday, 4/12 (Chapter 102)

Caxias starts the search for the Emperor. Pedro overhears when Filinto and Joel talk about handing over to Solano Lopez. Luísa and Teresa have a bad feeling. Samuel rescues Peter. Caxias stops Joel, but Filinto manages to escape. Samuel is suspicious of Tonico’s behavior. Caxias scolds Pedro.

Pilar worries about Sister Clarice’s health. Tonico takes Joel’s life, and Nino is startled by the deputy. Samuel tells Olu that he’s suspicious of Tonico. Sister Clarice cannot resist, and Pilar finds that the cholera has reached Rio de Janeiro.

