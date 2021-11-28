It follows the Earth around the Sun, but don’t call it the Moon – International

Space is vast and lonely. It is perfectly understandable, then, that a small rock decides to accompany the Earth and the Moon in your annual circumnavigation of the Sun.

This rock, 165 feet long, was discovered in 2016 by the asteroid hunter telescope Pan-STARRS 1, from Hawaii. The Hawaiian name of this eccentric entity, (469219) Kamo’oalewa, means “oscillating celestial object”. As it repeatedly rotates around the Earth, this timid body never gets closer than 9 million miles, which is 38 times farther than the Moon. It gets as far away as 25 million miles before returning for a closer rendezvous. next.

Calculations of its orbital waltz indicate that it began tracking our planet relatively stably about a century ago and will continue pirouetting around the Earth for centuries to come. But where did Kamo’oalewa come from? It is difficult to study the object with telescopes because of its tiny dimensions and its tendency to hide in shadows.

But in an article published on Thursday, the 18th, in Communications Earth & Environment, a team of scientists reported that they may have solved the mystery. Observing Kamo’oalewa for brief moments as he was lit by the sun, astronomers discovered that he appears to be made of the same kind of frozen magmatic matter found on the lunar surface.

“My first reaction to the 2019 observations was that I was probably wrong,” said Benjamin Sharkey, a graduate student at the University of Arizona and lead author of the study.

it was expected that Kamo’oalewa was composed of minerals commonly found in asteroids. But additional observations this spring made it clear that “the data didn’t care what we thought,” said Sharkey. Kamo’oalewa actually looked like an extremely small version of the Moon. In making this discovery, he said, “I was excited and confused at the same time.”

Based on its orbit and composition, Kamo’oalewa may be a fragment of the Moon, ripped off by a meteor impact in the past.

Kamo’oalewa may sound like a miniature Moon, but it isn’t. Unlike the Moon, which is gravitationally bound to Earth, Kamo’oalewa is gravitationally bound to the Sun. If you made the Earth suddenly disappear, Kamo’oalewa would continue to orbit our star. It’s what’s known as a quasi-satellite. Astronomers know of four others that remain near Earth, but Kamo’oalewa has the most stable orbit.

In April 2017, Kamo’oalewa was well lit when the Earth was between near-satellite and the Sun. Astronomers observed it with two telescopes in Arizona – the Large Binocular Telescope and the Lowell Discovery Telescope – and used reflected light to identify your minerals. They saw many silicates, minerals found in rock bodies throughout the solar system – and later observations confirmed that Kamo’oalewa’s silicates looked a lot like those found on the Moon.

It could be a coincidence, and so the study authors suggested other possible origin stories: Kamo’oalewa could be a captured asteroid with a similar composition to the Moon, or a fragment of an asteroid torn apart by the gravitational pull of the Earth-Moon system .

The team’s data, however, “further support a lunar origin,” said Hannah Sargeant, a planetary scientist at the University of Central Florida not involved in the study.

This quasi-satellite may not be alone: ​​the orbits of three other near-Earth objects are similar enough to Kamo’oalewa’s orbits to suggest that they all may have come from the same cataclysmic event. But at the moment, “there is still not enough evidence to reliably assert how these objects originated,” Sargeant said.

“The only way to be sure is to send a spacecraft to this little body,” said Paul Byrne, a planetary scientist at Washington University in St. Louis who was not involved in the study. China’s space agency plans to land on it and collect samples to return to Earth later this decade.

“Until then, we are left with the possibility that, on our journey through space, we will be accompanied by the debris of a collision that made a hole in the moon,” said Byrne. “And that’s really cool.” /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

