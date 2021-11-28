‘It’s a lie’ · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will meet Cristian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The cook, however, will be humiliated by her ex-boyfriend and will be suspicious that there is something wrong with the story that will be told by the entrepreneur in the soap opera nine from Globo. “It’s a lie”, the miner will fire.

Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will move with Mateus (Danton Mello) to Rio de Janeiro. She will work at a restaurant frequented by Túlio (Daniel Dantas) and, one day, she will see the jerk in a video call with the Goiás.

The cook will discover that the usurper of Renato’s identity (Cauã Reymond) works at Redentor and will go after him in the scenes that go aired on December 11 . She will even start her own investigation and watch footage from security cameras that show the twins meeting on the day of Christian’s alleged murder.

“Mr Renato, sorry,” Lara will say when addressing the now executive. Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will pretend he doesn’t know who she is. “You don’t know me, I know, but…”, the girl will add. “What is this?”, the boy will react, acting in a silly way with his ex.

“It’s just that I was engaged to…”, the cook will try to explain, but Santiago’s darling (José de Abreu) ​​will call the security guards for her. “For God’s sake, just listen to me. I’m here because your brother was a very important person in my life and I’m investigating his death. I need to understand why he was killed,” the young woman will ask.

“I just wanted to know if you guys met the night he died. Yes, because, through the stadium cameras, I saw that you were in the same game, and…”, the girl will complete. “Well, if that’s what you want to know, I was with your fiance, yes. For one night, and that was enough,” will answer Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) best friend.

Lara will ask how their meeting went, and he’ll lie saying that the twin brother wanted money. “He was killed because he was worthless,” will detonate the usurper. The cook will be beside herself and go after Cauã Reymond’s character: “It’s a lie. You’re lying. Look at me. There’s something wrong with this story, and I won’t rest until I find out.”

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

