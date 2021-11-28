‘I’ve never seen demands like Camila Queiroz’, criticizes director

Globo’s entertainment director, Ricardo Waddington, revealed in an interview with columnist Tony Goes, from Folha’s F5 website, what were the reasons that led Camila Queiroz to leave the network before the end of the recording of “Secret Truths 2”.

According to him, to extend her contract for only seven more days, the actress made demands that do not exist in the world of audiovisual production and that are not made even by renowned artists on the network.

“She wanted to change Angel’s outcome. Tony Ramos cannot do this, Fernanda Montenegro cannot do this”, said the director.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @camilaqueirozAccording to Globo’s director, Camila Queiroz made demands that not even old artists on the network make

Also according to him, when the actors were told that the recordings would need to extend for another 7 days, the entire cast agreed, except for Camila Queiroz.

“Regardless of what happened in Camila’s contractual relationship with us, what motivated her leaving the network were the demands she made to fulfill an extension of only seven days. Everyone else in the cast agreed to do it. There wasn’t a single person who said ‘oh no, I’m not going to do seven nights,’” he explained.

In addition, Ricardo Waddington said that Camila wanted formal confirmation that she would be in the next season of “Secret Truths” and also the power to approve a campaign to launch the soap.

“The advertising campaign is not the responsibility of Estúdios Globo. Nor can I guarantee anything for her. The campaign follows a marketing logic, and we have specialists who establish this logic. I have 39 years with Globo, I have worked with casts for 39 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @camilaqueirozrealCamila Queiroz denied that she tried to change the outcome of her character

Camila’s version

Recently, Camila spoke on Instagram about the confusion surrounding her departure from “Secret Truths 2”, and denied that she had tried to alter the soap opera’s ending.

Crying, she said that she had never experienced anything like this entire exhibition. “I wanted to say that I don’t feel ready today to talk about everything that happened and how it happened, it was all very painful, these last few weeks, yesterday, everything was very difficult. I just wanted to ask you not to believe in these stories that are going around saying that I tried to change the end of the soap opera, that doesn’t exist”, said the actress.