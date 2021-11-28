Ivermectin with indiscriminate use may be responsible for scabies outbreak, study says

The indiscriminate use of ivermectin may be responsible for an outbreak of human scabies recorded in Recife, capital of Pernambuco. A study carried out by the Federal University of Alagoas (UFAL) shows that drug abuse may have developed a super-resistance of the disease-causing mite.

Even though it has been proven to be ineffective for the treatment of people infected with Covid-19, ivermectin is part of a group of drugs called “Kit Covid”, which was even recommended by doctors, health plans and even by the Federal Government itself, led by by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

About the subject

About the subject

About the subject Tags

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

In Pernambuco, at least three municipalities registered 413 patients with complaints of intense itching that progressed to wounds and abrasions on the skin.

An outbreak that still has no known origin, but according to research by UFAL, Sarcoptes scabiei, a mite that causes human scab (also known as scabies), may have developed resistance to ivermectin.

About the subject

“If this hypothesis is confirmed, we have a huge problem, as the disease could affect any population, and what is worse, with difficult treatment”, said Sabrina Neves, a researcher at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (ICF), at UFAL, to the G1.

“Our article hypothesizes that we could have problems with resistant scabies outbreaks, due to the irrational use of ivermectin. The outbreak is set because there is a rapid increase in cases of itchy skin lesions and other symptoms,” she continued.

About the subject

Further tests and the discarding of other hypotheses about what is happening in Pernambuco are still needed in order to confirm the issues raised in the article.

The document also bears the signature of researcher Alfredo Oliveira-Filho and student students Lucas Bezerra and Natália Alves.

About the subject

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags