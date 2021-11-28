João Doria tells CNN that alliance with Moro for 2022 is “possible”

by

In his first interview after winning the PSDB previews to run for president in 2022, João Doria, governor of São Paulo, told the CNN this Sunday (28) to judge “possible” an alliance with Sergio Moro, former justice minister quoted as the name of Podemos for Planalto.

“It’s possible. I have good relations with Sergio Moro and I respect him, there would be no reason not to maintain relations with someone who helped Brazil, with someone who contributed to Lava Jato, such as Simone Tebet, a brilliant senator, and senator Rodrigo Pacheco, with good posture and balance”, said the governor.

Doria mentioned that she has already contacted some pre-candidates to start drawing up joint plans for next year’s elections. The conversations, he said, should be continued in the coming weeks.

“We have to be together to have projects for Brazilians. I don’t see conditions for a PSDB project, but a project from Brazil. We have to have humility, capacity, good dialogue and clear and objective proposals”, he said.

After the caucuses, Doria said that the PSDB was “strengthened, not divided” and expressed the wish that Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul who ran with him in the party’s caucuses, join the campaign team for the acronym in the elections.

Asked about the role of former governor Geraldo Alckmin in the campaign, he said that if Alckmin remains in the party, he “must be part” of the project as well. As for a possible place for federal deputy Aécio Neves, however, the governor declined to comment.

  • 1 in 12

    Jair Bolsonaro, current president of the Republic, negotiates affiliation to the PL. See other possible candidates for president in 2022

    Credit: Alan Santos/PR

  • two in 12

    Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president, governed the country between 2003 and 2010 and should run for the PT

    Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 3 in 12

    Ciro Gomes, former governor of Ceará and former minister of Finance and National Integration, likely candidate for president by the PDT

    Credit: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 4 in 12

    Sergio Moro, former federal judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, can run for the Podemos, party to which he joined

    Credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR

  • 5 in 12

    João Doria, governor of São Paulo, won the PSDB caucuses for the definition of pre-candidate and will run in 2022 for the party

    Credit: Disclosure/Government of the State of São Paulo

  • 6 in 12

    Rodrigo Pacheco is serving his first term as senator for Minas, he is president of the Senate, he has just switched from DEM to PSD and can enter the race for Planalto

    Credit: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency

  • 7 in 12

    Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta stated that his name remains available to União Brasil to run for President of the Republic

    Credit: José Dias/PR

  • 8 in 12

    Alessandro Vieira is serving his first term as a senator for Sergipe and may run for president through Citizenship

    Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

  • 9 in 12

    Simone Tebet is serving her first term as a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and may enter the electoral race for the MDB

    Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

  • 10 in 12

    José Luiz Datena, announced his migration from PSL to PSD

    Credit: ANDRE LESSA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 11 in 12

    Cabo Daciolo, pre-candidate of Brazil 35, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: Alex Ferreira/Chamber of Deputies

  • 12 in 12

    Felipe d’Avila, pre-candidate of the Partido Novo, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

João Doria also denied that the electoral polls are the main guide for the choice of the so-called “third way” candidate, who would participate in the elections as an alternative to the names of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ( PT).

“Research is not the only necessary element. It is an integral part, but it has to have a composition of forces so that this candidate or candidate can represent a capacity to confront Lula and Bolsonaro”, he stated.

“We will have a competent team producing our economic program. There are six people, we are not going to have an ‘Ipiranga post’”, said Doria, referring to the nickname that President Jair Bolsonaro gave to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

According to Doria, three names on the economic team will be women. The governor preferred not to comment on the possibility of one of the members being the economist Ana Carla Abrão, as verified by analyst Thaís Arbex, from CNN.

The governor also criticized Bolsonaro’s economic program, especially in relation to the financing of Auxílio Brasil and the PEC dos Precatórios, which he defined as an “attack on Brazil”.