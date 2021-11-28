João Doria tells CNN that alliance with Moro for 2022 is “possible”

In his first interview after winning the PSDB previews to run for president in 2022, João Doria, governor of São Paulo, told the CNN this Sunday (28) to judge “possible” an alliance with Sergio Moro, former justice minister quoted as the name of Podemos for Planalto.

“It’s possible. I have good relations with Sergio Moro and I respect him, there would be no reason not to maintain relations with someone who helped Brazil, with someone who contributed to Lava Jato, such as Simone Tebet, a brilliant senator, and senator Rodrigo Pacheco, with good posture and balance”, said the governor.

Doria mentioned that she has already contacted some pre-candidates to start drawing up joint plans for next year’s elections. The conversations, he said, should be continued in the coming weeks.

“We have to be together to have projects for Brazilians. I don’t see conditions for a PSDB project, but a project from Brazil. We have to have humility, capacity, good dialogue and clear and objective proposals”, he said.

After the caucuses, Doria said that the PSDB was “strengthened, not divided” and expressed the wish that Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul who ran with him in the party’s caucuses, join the campaign team for the acronym in the elections.

Asked about the role of former governor Geraldo Alckmin in the campaign, he said that if Alckmin remains in the party, he “must be part” of the project as well. As for a possible place for federal deputy Aécio Neves, however, the governor declined to comment.