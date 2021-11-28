Journalist says he is surprised by Felipe Melo’s attitude on the eve of the Libertadores final with Palmeiras: “Strange”

Credit: Marcelo Endelli – Getty Images

An important part of the Palmeiras team, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo should be a captive presence in the final against Flamengo in the continental tournament this Saturday (27). Responsible for granting a press conference on the eve of the long-awaited confrontation, the “Pitbull” was asked whether in case of title he would dedicate to the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro, and surprised him by asking not to answer the question.

The posture of the Palmeiras steering wheel was one of the subjects of the panel “Fala Maurão”, by UOL Esporte. In the view of commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira, the behavior of the “Pitbull” was “strange”, since on other occasions, the experienced player declared support for the President of the Republic.

A little earlier, Bolsonaro, who always said he was a Palmeiras fan, was also surprised to say that he would support Flamengo against the “club of his heart”. Asked about a possible dedication, Felipe Melo said he was at the press conference to talk about football.

“It’s curious because he was the one who put Bolsonaro on the agenda on other occasions. He has already gone to Brasília to monitor the presentation, appointment, inauguration of a minister. In other words, he publicly positions himself as a pocketnarista since before the campaign that elected the President of the Republic. Other players aren’t asked about it because they don’t express themselves about it,” snapped Mauro Cezar, adding in the sequence.

“It’s strange that an important character, a well-known, controversial player who plays for such an important club, again a Libertadores finalist, Palmeiras, wants to select the moment when he will talk about this subject. At one point, he pays homage to Bolsonaro, at another he prefers not to talk about him. Why is it?” asked the commentator.

