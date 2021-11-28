Ken Loach refuses festival award for precariousness of event workers

São Paulo – This Friday (26) the Turin Film Festival, in Italy, began, without one of the most important scheduled presences at the event. The 76-year-old British director Ken Loach would receive an award for his work together with the screening of the film. The Angels’ Share, but he canceled his participation when he learned that cleaning and security services at the National Film Museum in Turin, the organization responsible for the exhibition, had been outsourced, which resulted in salary and personnel cuts.

In a statement released earlier this week, Loach explained the reasons for having turned down the award. “Festivals have the important function of promoting European and world cinematography and Turin has an excellent reputation, having clearly contributed to stimulating the love and passion for cinema”, he pointed out.

The filmmaker claims that outsourcing is “a serious problem”. “The reason this happens is invariably to save money. The contractor who wins the bid will cut wages and cut staff. It’s a recipe for conflict. The fact that it’s happening across Europe doesn’t make it acceptable,” the filmmaker said.

Loach detailed what was denounced by the festival workers. “A pay cut was followed by allegations of intimidation and harassment. Several people were fired. Thus, the lowest paid workers, the most vulnerable, lost their jobs because they opposed the wage cut. Of course, it is difficult for us to untangle the details of a conflict in another country with different labor practices. But that does not mean that the principles are not clear”, he stated.

“How could I not respond to a request for solidarity from workers who were fired for fighting for their rights? To accept the prize and limit myself to a few critical comments would be weak and hypocritical behavior. We cannot say something on the screen and then betray it with our actions. Therefore, although with great sadness, I find myself obliged to refuse the prize.

Turin’s National Film Museum claimed that Loach had been “misinformed” and that the outsourcing had followed a competitive bidding process. “We are displeased that a great film director, someone we have always admired, was misinformed and does not reflect reality in any way,” a statement said.

The Turin Film Festival has also posted a message on its website. “We regretfully announce that, for reasons beyond the control of the Torino Film Festival, Ken Loach will not receive his award. Gran Premio Torino and, as a result, the display of The Angels’ Share Was canceled”.

With information from Esquerda.net and ScreenDaily