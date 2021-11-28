Lack of chip causes problems for assembler to comply with emission rule – Economy

THE lack of semiconductors Imports from Asia, which have led automakers to suspend production and lay off workers temporarily, are causing yet another problem for the auto industry.

With the entry into force, from January 1st, of the new standard for pollutant emissions of the proconve, called the L7, there is a risk that thousands of cars that are incomplete in the yards will not receive electronic items imported from Asia in time and will have to be discarded.

The new standard establishes that cars that comply with current legislation are produced by December and sold by March of next year. If the chips do not arrive on time and the end of assembly is until January, for example, these models cannot be sold, causing losses to manufacturers.

Some automakers, such as Renault, have already sent a request to the government to open a loophole in the legislation so that cars that turn the year incomplete in the yards can be completed in up to three months.

THE National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) has been warning the government about this problem for a few months, but informs that the search for a solution with the competent government bodies is the responsibility of the companies themselves, as each one has different situations.

The entity does not currently have data on the total number of incomplete cars, nor does it have an estimate of damage, but the automakers themselves speak of “thousands” of stopped cars.

THE General Motors, which had one of its factories paralyzed for almost five months due to a lack of semiconductors, informs that it will not have any problem in supplying the L7 as of January.

THE Volkswagen, which has 1,500 employees at the ABC Paulista plant on lay-off due to the shortage of chips, informs that it expects to receive the components in time to complete the cars that are parked in the yard by the end of the year.

Other brands such as Honda, nissan and Chaoa/Chery claim that Anfavea should pronounce on the subject, while the Hyundai declined to comment. THE Toyota and the Stellantis (owner of the brands Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and citron) claim that they will comply with the new rules.

Safety

Anfavea has already obtained from the government an extension of the deadline for the introduction, in all cars produced in the country, of safety items such as the electronic stability control (ESC), which helps to prevent vehicles from skidding.

The standard would come into effect in 2022, but due to the pandemic, manufacturers claimed they did not have enough time to develop new technologies to add this system to cars.

The government accepted the extension of the deadline to 2024. Both the new emission standards and especially the safety one will lead companies to stop producing several models that do not meet the standards, such as Uno and Gol.

mismatch

The current standard provides that each car can emit up to 1.3 milligrams of carbon monoxide into the atmosphere per kilometer driven. At L7, the limit must be reduced by 23%.

Renault is requesting that cars that did not leave the factory in 2021 due to a lack of semiconductors can be completed by the first three months of 2022 and sold within the period provided for in the standard.