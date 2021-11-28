Lara ventures to rescue Christian, but car explodes · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will risk trying to rescue Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), who suffered a serious car accident on his way to the city of his ex-girlfriend in Um Lugar ao Sol. Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Not knowing that her great love is alive and inside the crashed vehicle, the girl from Minas will force Mateus (Danton Mello) to stop the car they are in to help the usurper in the scenes that air on Monday (29) . “There’s someone in the car,” the girl will say in despair.

“It’s no use going down without anything, without equipment”, warns the husband of Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo). The shoemaker will call the fire department for help, and rescuers will arrive in time to get the protagonist out of the vehicle before an explosion.

Then the car of Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will catch fire. Lara will not see her ex-boyfriend and will go back to Mateus, while Christian will give up telling the cook the whole truth. He will return to Rio de Janeiro and make peace with the heiress of Redentor.

The boy will still confront Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) about Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) sterility, since his brother’s adoptive mother never told anyone about the consequences of the mumps on the twin. “What is this story?”, will fight the executive.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

