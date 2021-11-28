Last game between Corinthians and Athletico marked the debut of Du Queiroz improvised on the side

Corinthians faces Athletico-PR this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão. The duel marks the reunion of Du Queiroz against the team that the defensive midfielder made his professional debut at Timão.

On the occasion, the teams faced each other at the Arena da Baixada, still for the first round of the championship. Du Queiroz ended up entering the improvised field on the right-back after Fagner felt pain in his calf in the final stretch of the first stage of the game.

In the next appointment, against Grêmio, Du Queiroz was improvised again by Sylvinho on the Corinthians flank. The defensive midfielder still appeared on the right against Atlético-GO. From then onwards, the offspring from the terrão started to gain more and more space with the Corinthians coach.

In September, in Derby against Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena, Du Queiroz was used for the first time as the first defensive midfielder by Sylvinho. After that, the midfielder was absent in the next four rounds and appeared, again as a full-back, against São Paulo – Fagner could not play Majestoso because he had been suspended.

Now, Du Queiroz has established himself as a second defensive midfielder in the Corinthians team. Against Chapecoense, when he played in his position, Du approached the area well and starred in good moves, returning to appear in Timão’s next commitments.

So far, the player has played 13 games in the current season and has 85.97% of success with the alvinegra shirt. The spawn of the Alvinegra base has a link with Corinthians until the end of 2024.

Corinthians games in 2021 with Du Queiroz

Ceará 2 x 1 Corinthians – 11/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos – 11/21/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians – 11/17/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 3 x 2 Cuiabá – 11/13/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Corinthians – 11/10/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – 11/06/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense – 11/01/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

International 2 x 2 Corinthians – 10/24/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

São Paulo 1 x 0 Corinthians – 10/18/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – 9/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Corinthians – 12/09/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

0 x 1 Corinthians Grêmio – 08/28/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Corinthians – 08/22/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

