last tips for those who are going to take the Enem tests, this afternoon

Student Maria Eduarda Vidotti, 17, says she is safe: “Anxiety comes together, fear comes, but now I’m calm” (photo: Personal file)

Anxiety, heart pounding, but also vital for the last stage of the Enem 2021 (National High School Examination), which today has tests in Mathematics and Science of Nature and its Technologies. Yesterday, many students rested from the long study journey, although without failing to check their subjects. Candidate for a place in the medicine course, Maria Eduarda Vidotti, 17, resident of Bairro Jardim Felicidade, in the Northeast Region of Belo Horizonte , believes that some pandemic related issue may be required. “As it has biology, it may be about viruses, but I don’t think it is directly the coronavirus or COVID-19”, said the student.

In the last version of Enem, Maria Eduarda participated as a “trainer”, to test. “But now for real. I’ve always thought about studying medicine, and I want to enter the Federal (Federal University of Minas Gerais)”, said the girl, who yesterday divided her time between resting and strengthening her review. “Anxiety comes together, fear comes, but now I’m calm”, she said.

Student Yasmin Alves Camargos, also 17, intends to study law. She says that she did well in the first stage, especially in the writing, and she is going with all enthusiasm for today’s exams. “Since he has biology, it is very likely that he has some issue related to the pandemic”, predicts the girl, who also divided her Saturday between study and rest.

As in the first stage, the postage will be closed at 1:00 pm, and the tests will start at 1:30 pm, and finish at 6:30 pm. The student must carry a black pen, document with a photo and be wearing a mask. It is important to take a snack and water, as there are five hours of tests and 90 questions to answer between the tests in Mathematics and Sciences of Nature (biology, physics and chemistry).

Enem 2021 had 3.1 million subscribers, but 26% did not appear in the first phase. It is worth noting that the proofs are in print or digital format. The score obtained in the test helps the student to enter higher education, whether in Brazil or Portugal.

TIPS

According to specialists, in view of the global dimension of COVID-19, it is quite possible that the theme will appear in Enem 2021, through the questions applied in the tests of the second stage. Check out the tips:

Mathematics: the student can expect some questions using concepts and formulas from the universe of reasons, proportions, percentages and analysis of data on the growth of the pandemic and the consequent decline after the immunization of the population.

Furthermore, the contagion curve of the new coronavirus can be the backdrop for questions that cover knowledge about exponential functions. On the other hand, geometric progress can work on the growth in the number of people infected in comparative charts from different Brazilian regions. Spatial geometry can also address the spherical analysis of the virus, as well as analytic geometry. Mathematics teacher at Chromos Education Network, Marlon Silva, says it is quite possible that these issues will arise in the Enem 2021 test.

Biology: Evidence may have the highest incidence of COVID-19 related issues. According to Denise Aro, a Biology professor at the Chromos School of Education, there may be statements such as the issue of mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as new strains may emerge.

Another likely question would be related to the development of vaccines, how the process is done with guaranteed efficiency. “A theme can be the prophylactic route, such as the importance of washing hands. The COVID-19 virus is an enveloped virus. In that envelope, it has lipid, which is a fatty constitution. The soap destroys this protective layer, and the virus loses its power of infection”, recalls the teacher.

Another way of presenting the subject in biology is in the differentiation between a pandemic and other degrees of spread of a disease.

Feedback Portal Uai and Chromos