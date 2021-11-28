LATAM is offering air tickets starting at R$64 the section – AEROFLAP

aeroflap

LATAM Brasil once again applied low prices this Friday (26) of Black Friday. The company has sections, such as between Brasília and Belo Horizonte, with airline tickets for only R$ 64.5 per section, or R$ 99 with the departure tax.

Tickets between Goiânia and São Paulo, or between Curitiba and São Paulo are also available for the same price. Between Ribeirão Preto and São Paulo, airline tickets start at R$110, with taxes included in the value.

The values ​​informed are for flying between February and April of the next year.

Check out some other routes in the Southeast and Midwest with reduced prices in LATAM:

Between Brasília and Recife, for example, there are airline tickets for just R$490 round trip, including taxes, but without the right to baggage. Between Brasília and Cuiabá/Campo Grande, or also departing from São Paulo, it is possible to find segments starting at R$134, to fly between March and May.

In the rest of the channels, the promotion will start on Friday (26) at midnight and end at 23:59 on Sunday (28). LATAM Travel, the Group’s tour operator, will also have offers available.

