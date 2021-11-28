Latam launches recovery plan that foresees an injection of R$ 45.9 billion – News

Latam presented on Friday (26) its bankruptcy reorganization plan, which includes the injection of US$ 8.19 billion (R$ 45.9 billion) in the group through a combination of new capital, convertible bonds and debt .

According to the company, after leaving the recovery, Latam will have a debt of R$ 40.65 (US$ 7.26 billion) and a liquidity of R$ 14.95 (US$ 2.67 billion).

“The significant injection of new capital into our business is proof of their support (from shareholders and creditors) and confidence in our long-term perspectives,” stated the president of the group, Roberto Alvo, in a statement. Also according to the company, the new level of indebtedness is “conservative” and liquidity is “adequate” for this period of uncertainty resulting from the pandemic.

The hearing to approve the voting procedures should take place in January in New York, where the recovery process is taking place. Between January and February, the company should seek the necessary votes to approve its plan and another hearing to evaluate the execution plan should take place in March.

After this process, Latam intends to launch an offer of rights to purchase shares in the amount of US$ 800 million, which will be open to all shareholders of the company. Three classes of convertible bonds will also be issued, which will be offered preferentially to group shareholders and, subsequently, to certain creditors. These bonds are expected to total more than $4.64 billion.

The group is also expected to raise $500 million in a new revolving credit line and approximately $2.25 billion in debt financing through new resources, which could be a new term loan or new bonds.

According to the company, the judicial recovery plan is accompanied by an agreement to support the restructuring signed with the Ad Hoc Group of Creditors da Matriz (the largest group of unsecured creditors, led by Sixth Street, Strategic Value Partners and Sculptor Capital, in addition to of the shareholders Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways and the Cueto and Eblen groups).