Leila Pereira rises in the electric trio, says the club ‘owns America’ and makes a bold promise to the fans

The new president of Palmeiras rose in the trio Elétrico and promised an even more victorious club in his term

Elected president of palm trees, Leila Pereira will be the first woman to chair the club. In the next triennium (2022-2024), the owner of crefisa will have the mission to continue keeping the São Paulo club at the top.

During the party after winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores Conmebol, Leila, who will have a mandate starting on the 15th, stated that America is green and promised more achievements to the fans.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“America remains green. We own America. Count on Aunt Leila! let’s win everything, guys!”, he began by asserting.

“We are three-time champions of America. It’s all ours!”, he completed.

Already in an interview with TV Palmeiras, Leila extolled the importance of the fan as the club’s greatest asset and unraveled the even greater integration that he intends for with those in love with Palmeiras during his term.

“I have two platforms: Palm trees victorious and close to the fan. Our fans are our greatest asset. And that’s what Leila Pereira president will work for. Palmeiras close to their fans”.



1 Related

“It’s a partnership that has proven extremely successful. Since 2015, we’ve won all the titles. That’s what we’re here for: to invest and increasingly strengthen our team“, finished.

After the party in front of the fans in the electric trio, the athletes from Palmeiras will enter the Soccer Academy and continue the party in an internal celebration.

See the best of the Palmeiras TRI party!

play 1:29 Via Facebook: SE Palmeiras | Libertadores champions were received at the CT