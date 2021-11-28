Leonarod’s wife, Poliana Rocha talks about the singer’s betrayals

Poliana Rocha, 45, caught the attention of her followers on Instagram when she spoke yesterday about the betrayals of the singer Leonardo, 58.

To the situation, she was asked: “Are you being betrayed?”. In response, Poliana was emphatic. “I don’t know! And if you know, please don’t tell me! I don’t want to know. My life is too good, thank God.”

Despite being succinct, this is not the first time that the countryman’s wife discusses her husband’s infidelity publicly. splash remember here every time she opened the game on the subject.

“Happy Straw Wedding”

Leonardo and Poliana Rocha Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In October 2019, Leonardo and Poliana completed 23 years of union. At the time, the influencer shared a video full of moments with the artist. However, what was surprising was the caption, in which she assumed that she had already been betrayed by him.

“Today we complete 23 years of marriage between comings and goings… I went through disappointments, betrayals, happiness. But, finally, I managed with many struggles to hold my family, which today, for the glory of the Lord, is united and happy! Thank you, my Leonardo, for teaching me to be a strong, warrior woman who perseveres and believes in God’s purposes! I love you”, she wrote, who still used the tags “23 years of marriage” and “not for anyone “.

“All forgiven”

Poliana and Leonardo; journalist talked about not wanting to be warned if her husband is cheating on her Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In January 2021, Poliana spoke about the subject again. After opening a question box on Instagram, she was asked if Leonardo’s betrayals had already been forgiven. In response to the follower, the blonde just commented that “yes”.

“The reason was that?”

Leonardo and Poliana live in a luxury condominium in Goiânia Image: Reproduction/Instagram

On January 24, the singer’s wife, who has a degree in journalism, returned to the topic on her Instagram profile. Asked by a follower about the reason for having forgiven Leonardo, she lectured.

“Each one knows their pain, their burdens. I forgave and it was my decision alone. Today I have my family united as I always wanted. I didn’t regret it and I don’t feel diminished for having made that decision,” she said at the time.

The wedding

Leonardo declares himself to his wife, Poliana Rocha Image: Reproduction/Instagram/leonardo

Leonardo and Poliana have been together for 25 years, together they are parents of 23-year-old Zé Felipe. The countryman still has another 5 children from other relationships: Pedro Leonardo, 34 years old; Monyque Isabella, 30; Jessica Beatriz, 27; Matheus Vargas, 23; and João Guilherme Ávila, 19 years old.