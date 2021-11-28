Liam Payne, ex-One Direction, performs in 15-year festoon and Goiânia; see | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Liam Payne performs at a 15th birthday party in Goiânia

One Direction’s eternal fans woke up crazed this Sunday morning (28) after discovering that Liam Payne, one of the former members, performed at a 15-year-old closed party in Goiânia, yesterday, by Amanda Callegari, daughter of millionaire entrepreneurs from city ​​Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari.

In addition to the international star, the party featured concerts by singers Felipe Araújo and Zeeba and DJ Bruno Martini.

Several videos from the event went viral on social networks. In addition to the international show by Liam Payne, the party was pure ostentation, with a luxury buffet, including all-you-can-eat Japanese food, and decoration that even had a fountain with the birthday girl’s initials.

On Twitter, the question most asked by fans of the band One Direction is the following: after all, who are the Brazilians who hired the international star — and disbursed millions of reais — for a private party?

Who is the family?

Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari are partners and founders of the company Las do Brasil, headquartered in Aparecida de Goiânia, which carries out the wholesale drug trade. Both also manage the company Bio Scie, which specializes in the manufacture of pharmaceutical inputs and the import and distribution of laboratory products.

According to people close to him, Marcelo started his career as a salesman, later becoming a distributor until he structured his own business, which is currently expanding. The 40th birthday of Giselle Callegari, in March 2019, was also celebrated with pomp, in a party with the right to a concert by the duo César Menotti & Fabiano.

Singer had announced coming to Brazil



Last Friday (26), Liam Payne caused a small stir among his fans when he answered a message from a fan and said, unpretentiously, that he was traveling to Brazil. As the artist hadn’t announced any show here, netizens thought it was a joke — or that he would simply stop over on Brazilian soil heading to Argentina.

Reproduction/Instagram Liam Payne performs at Amanda Gallegari’s 15th birthday party, in Goiânia

In his private presentation in Goiânia, on Saturday, Liam was received with euphoria by the teenage audience formed by friends and colleagues of Amanda Callegari. The artist began the presentation alongside the birthday girl.

He sang songs from his recent repertoire, including the hit “Sunshine”, as well as older One Direction hits. In the videos that went viral on the internet, guests do not wear protective masks against Covid.