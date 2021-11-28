Live Football: Cruzeiro plans next season with many uncertainties, check it out

Top Stories

With the compensation of remaining in Serie B, the Cruzeiro team’s live football in the 2021 season left a lot to be desired, mainly due to the circumstances involving the coach and the cast assembled so far. Check out a little of our analysis of the Prime Diary.

The finalization of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B left a trail of concern about how Cruzeiro’s live football will develop over the next year. Constant changes and management try to find the best path.

Live Football: Time to Think

As if not having access to Serie A were not enough, Cruzeiro will compete for the 3rd consecutive time to Serie B; which greatly reduces the prestige of the fans themselves in terms of possibilities and who knows the achievements that have been achieved over the last few years.

In this sense, the very president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who took office in this term, is partly to blame for the mistakes that were made and, of course, the low investment that a Series B requires. However, the size that Cruzeiro represents is still small, justifying live football so low for the fans.

With the changes established, even with the coaches who went through the club, such as Ney Franco, Enderson Moreira (champion with Botafogo this year), Mozart (another coach who disputes a spot in the elite with the CSA) are some of the moments they put as a real hindrance of a club that cannot make a difference.

Planning for 2022

There are still many problems that Cruzeiro still tends to face until they return to Serie A, but they need to go through a fine-tooth comb from directing to the formation of the squad and it is clear from the athletes who will have their renewal for the Minas Gerais club.

With its Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro needs to tread paths that are less exhausting and make it possible for the club’s fans to dream of bigger achievements like a Copa Libertadores or even return to a Brazilian Series A Championship.

In these setbacks that the club from Minas Gerais has been facing, the only certainty is that Fábio will be next year, and for that reason, he expects bigger flights and greater organization to get out of the crisis that has been dragging on since 2017.