Londrina vs Vasco: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

O Londoner is 17th in the table and opens the relegation zone with 41 points. To avoid the fall, Tubarão has to beat Vasco and still count on a stumbling block (draw or defeat) by Remo with the already relegated Confiança, in Belém.

already the Vasco he hasn’t had any chances of access for a few rounds and he’s not at risk of falling to Serie C either – he’s in ninth place, with 49 points. In a reformulation for 2022, the direction focuses its efforts on hiring professionals to head the football department. The team shouldn’t have a lot of news on the field.

Londrina – coach: Márcio Fernandes

Tubarão can have up to five team changes for this decision. In defense, right-back Elacio Cordoba and defender Saimon replace suspended Matheus Bianqui and Marcondes. In addition, left-back Eltinho comes back from an injury and will start. The coach must still make two changes in attack, with Marcelinho and Caprini in the dispute with Victor Daniel and Roberto.

The likely lineup of Londrina is: César; Elacio Cordoba, Saimon, Augusto and Eltinho; João Paulo, Jhonny Lucas and Mossoró; Marcelinho, Zeca and Caprini (Roberto).

Who is out: Matheus Bianqui, Marcondes and Salatiel (suspended); Marcel and Pedro Cacho (surgery recovery).

Vasco – technician: Fábio Cortez

Interim coach Fábio Cortez will make changes to the team. Midfielder Caio Lopes wins a spot in the middle. In the attack, Gabriel Pec replaced Morato, who did not travel with the delegation. MARquinhos Gabriel, recovered from a physical problem, is back.

The probable Vasco is: Lucão; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Caio Lopes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

Who is out: Andrey, Zeca, Walber, Léo Jabá and Galarza (vacation), Michel and Sarrafiore (injured) and Miranda (suspended for doping).