Look by Virgínia Fonseca in a show has 50 thousand crystals and the price surprises the web. Know!

Virgínia Fonseca was present at the show of her father-in-law, Leonardo, with Raça Negra at Espaço das Américas in São Paulo this Friday (26). For the event, which he enjoyed with Zé Felipe, the influencer chose a pink embroidered dress with approximately 50 thousand microcrystals signed by Eduardo Amarante.

In a conversation with columnist Leo Dias, from “Metropoles”, the stylist said that the piece was designed exclusively for Virgínia – who recently showed her daughter, Maria Alice, 5 months old, trying to say “Daddy”. The look is valued at R$ 80 thousand reais.

He said that the dress was one of the options available to Virginia for the launch of her We Pink brand. At the party, which was animated by Zé Felipe, the famous woman wore another pink dress with sparkles. “For the launch I made two options, she loved them both but ended up choosing another one and saving this one for another occasion”, explained Amarante.

Dress used by Virgínia in launch cost BRL 100 thousand

For the launch of her brand, Virgínia Fonseca sported a R$100,000 dress and R$17,000 sandals in September. The pink piece with stones by Swarovski by stylist Eduardo Amarante was used with a silver sandal, which has already been used by Luísa Sonza: the Cleo model, Italian brand René Caovilla. The high heel is handcrafted, with crystals and twisted detail.

The stylist also told about the production of the pieces. “I had a big challenge, which was to create an iconic dress for the launch of this fall product that is so special for Virginia, so I ended up creating two dresses, all of them in crystal. !”, revealed Amarante. “I wanted to do something that would enhance your curves and be very sexy! A few other times she thought about wearing this dress but ended up wearing it yesterday and it was a success”, concluded the stylist.

Virginia displays crunched belly and surprises followers

Almost six months after Maria Alice’s birth, Virginia has been showing off her healed abdomen in videos and photos on social media. In a recent entry, she stunned her followers by posing in a white top, accompanied by an open pink coat and unbuttoned jeans. “Mood the way I love it,” she described, showing off her ripped body. Zé Felipe’s wife maintains her abdomen crisscrossed with regulated food, aesthetic procedures and also physical exercise. On social networks, she appears training in a bikini, leaving her body in evidence.