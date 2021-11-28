LOWEST PRICE HISTORICAL | Xbox Series S is MUCH cashback for Zoom

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Cheapest console of the new generation, the Xbox Series S has the best price option for those who want to enjoy the big releases of the coming years without having to spend a lot. It’s a lot cheaper than competitors Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but it will be able to run all the same games as Microsoft’s more powerful model. In short, it is the console to enter the new generation with little money.

It’s at its lowest price ever taking advantage of the current Black Friday promotion on Zoom, where you get paid BRL 397 cashback after finalizing the purchase. This amount goes to your Zoom account and can be transferred via Pix to any bank account. Considering the cash back, this is the lowest price on record for the Microsoft console.

About Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is a console made for those who want to enter the new generation without spending too much. To get this lower price, the device was adapted to run games at 1440p resolution, which is between Full HD and 4K Ultra HD. This makes a console a great option not only for those who traditionally play on TV, but also for those who prefer to play on 1440p resolution monitors, for example.

But most importantly, the Xbox Series S can run all of the same next-gen games that will come to its more expensive sibling, the Xbox Series X. Considering how long the latest generation of video games lasts, this means you should have access to major releases over the next seven or eight years, taking advantage of the most important thing about a console: games.

In addition to all the exclusive releases from Microsoft studios — like Starfield, Halo Infinite, Fable and Forza Horizon 5 — the Xbox Series S has access to backwards compatibility, being able to run not only Xbox One games, but also some 360 ​​and even even from the original Xbox. This makes the new generation a great choice for console fans.

How to take advantage of Zoom cashback

When shopping at partner stores through Zoom, you can get part of the money back by transferring the cashback money to your account through Pix. All you need to take advantage of cashback is to have a Zoom account, which can be created automatically using your Google login.

Whenever you make a cashback purchase, the amount will be added to your Zoom balance within 30 days. Access the Zoom mobile app and tap the wallet icon at the bottom of the app to access your balance. In the app itself, you can use Pix to transfer this balance to your bank account and spend with whatever you want.

