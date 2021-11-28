Lula leads handily, and Bolsonaro loses points to Moro

by

The PT member kept the same 42% he obtained in the previous survey, in both scenarios presented, and defeats all opponents in the 2nd round.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who will join the PL on the 30th, has lost 3 percentage points to former Justice Minister Sergio Moro (Podemos), in relation to the last survey, carried out in October. Bolsonaro now has 25% of voting intentions, while Moro has risen to 11%.