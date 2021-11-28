Lula leads handily, and Bolsonaro loses points to Moro

The PT member kept the same 42% he obtained in the previous survey, in both scenarios presented, and defeats all opponents in the 2nd round.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who will join the PL on the 30th, has lost 3 percentage points to former Justice Minister Sergio Moro (Podemos), in relation to the last survey, carried out in October. Bolsonaro now has 25% of voting intentions, while Moro has risen to 11%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT), who had been third in the race before Moro’s arrival, dropped 2 points to 9%.

In both scenarios of the survey by Ipespe, the PSDB candidate appears with only 2%. João Doria (PSDB) and Eduardo Leite (PSDB) are still vying for the party’s candidate position in the caucuses that should be completed by next Saturday (27), according to the caption.

Other candidates, such as Luiz Henrique Mandetta (União Brasil), Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Felipe d’Avila (Novo), did not exceed 2% of voting intentions in any scenario.

The option “no candidate”, “white”, “null” or “would not vote” was chosen by 6% (with Eduardo Leite) and 7% (with João Doria). In both scenarios, 2% of respondents said they did not know who to vote for or preferred not to respond.

In the spontaneous poll, when the names of candidates are not presented, Lula also leads by far. With 32%, he is ahead of Bolsonaro, with 22%, and Ciro Gomes and Moro, who tie with just 3% of voting intentions.

2nd shift

In the second round, Lula also continues with a wide margin over his opponents. According to Ipespe, if the elections were held today, the former president would beat Bolsonaro by 20 percentage points of advantage: 52% against 32%.

Against Moro, Lula would have 51% and the former judge, 34%. Against Ciro, the former president would have 50% and the pedetista, 27. (with Sputnik Brasil agency)