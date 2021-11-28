Macaé City Hall

The implementation of Integrative and Complementary Practices (PICs), which use traditional therapeutic methods applied as a strategy for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, is starting to be discussed by the Working Group formed by professionals from the municipal Health, Social Development and UFRJ network.

The first meeting was held last Tuesday (23rd) in the auditorium of the Dona Alba Medical Specialties Center and was guided by the importance of decentralizing treatments based on PICs, offering these practices to users of the municipal health network. City Hall leads the organization of the work, which counts on the participation of university representatives and professionals from the private system.

The professionals defended the strategy of promoting, through Integrative Practices, the prevention of diseases and health recovery, offering continuous, humanized and comprehensive health care, being able to work in all sectors of the municipal network, as well as in the units of the Medium and High Complexity.

“The implementation of this policy is not limited to the creation of a Reference Unit, but also to the inclusion of professionals from the PICs throughout the Health network in different spheres: primary care, medium and high complexity. Our proposal is to include, for example, a professional who attends auriculotherapy in the basic health unit, as part of the Family Health Strategy (ESF), as well as at the outpatient level”, points out Nichollas Augusto, coordinator of the Special Division of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation who chaired the meeting.

In all, 29 Integrative and Complementary Practices are offered by the Unified Health System (SUS) and help in the prevention and treatment of diseases such as hypertension and depression. According to Nichollas, there is an initiative by the municipal government to create the Municipal Policy for PICs, making the service effective and comprehensive in the units of the municipal network.

“Our discussions will support the bill that deals with the Municipal policy of PIC’s that Mayor Welberth Rezende will send to the Legislature within the next few months. The initiative for this regulation is necessary due to the importance of having a solid and formal basis”, highlights the coordinator.

The preparation of professionals for the expansion of Integrative Practices in the municipal health network is already being carried out, such as the extension course in auriculotherapy, promoted in partnership with the Coletivo Minerva PICs, Arte e Cultura of UFRJ. Through this training, the servers will already be able to initiate services in the network, in order to implement the Law that will deal with the regulation of these activities in the municipality in the future.

Also participating in the Working Group are Professor Moisés Marinho, coordinator of the Collective Minerva PICs, Art and Culture project at UFRJ, Cláudia Pinto, acupuncturist physician from the municipal health network, Jorge Luis da Silva Ramos, coordinator of Special Social Protection for Medium Complexity , from the Department of Social Development, Human Rights and Accessibility, in addition to other health professionals from the city hall and the private sector.