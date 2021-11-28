Malala celebrates Oxford graduation 9 years after being shot in protest for women’s education | World

Malala Yousafzai posted photos of her graduation on social media this Friday (26). The Pakistani woman became known worldwide after being shot at the age of 15 by the Taliban in a protest for women’s education and won a Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle for education.
The activist graduated from Oxford University, England, in philosophy, politics and economics in June 2020, an institution she has attended since 2017. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony had to be postponed until now.
Malala and her husband Asser Malik during the education activist’s graduation graduation ceremony — Photo: Social Networks
The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, now 24, posted the photos on Instagram with the caption “Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree.”
In the images, Malala poses with her parents Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai, her husband Asser Malik, whom she married earlier this month, and two friends.
Malala poses with her parents at her graduation — Photo: Social Networks
At age 11, she wanted to be a doctor. But the school she attended in northwest Pakistan was closed by Taliban militants.
In October 2012, when she was 14, masked Taliban men got into a bus full of children and shot her in the head. Two other girls were also injured by the gunshots. All three survived.
The Taliban claimed that she represented Western values and that they would still try to kill her. Malala, therefore, she and her family took refuge in England.
Malala poses with friends at her graduation — Photo: Social networks
In October 2014, the Nobel committee announced the award of the Peace Prize to Malala “for its struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all to education”.
Last year, after finishing classes, Malala posted on Twitter: It’s hard to express my joy and gratitude now, as I completed my degree in philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford. I don’t know what lies ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleeping.”
