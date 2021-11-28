Malala celebrates Oxford graduation nine years after being shot in protest – World

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, 24, used social media this Friday (26) to share photos of her graduation at college of Philosophy, Politics and Economics. The information is from the G1.

She became known worldwide at age 15, when she was shot by the Taliban, an extremist political group, in a protest for women’s education. In 2014, the young woman won a Nobel Peace Prize for the fight for education.

Malala graduated from Oxford University, England, in June 2020, the educational institution she has been at since 2017. Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony had to be postponed.

The Pakistani activist, who is the youngest winner of the Nobel Prize of Peace, wrote in the caption of the photos. “Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree.”

In the images, she poses with parents Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai, husband Asser Malik, with whom married at the beginning of the month, in addition to two friends.

shot in the head

At age 11, Malala aimed to be a doctor. However, the school she attended in Northwest Pakistan was closed by the Taliban.

Already at 14, masked men from the extremist regime got on a bus with children and shot in her head. Two other girls were also shot. All three survived.

The Taliban reported that Malala represented Western values ​​and would try to kill her again. That’s why she and her family refugee in England.

Recognition

In October 2014, the Nobel Peace Committee announced the awarding of the Prize to the Pakistani activist “for her fight against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all to education”.

Last year, when classes ended, she posted on Twitter: “It’s hard to express my happiness and gratitude now, while completing my degree in philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford. I don’t know what lies ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleeping.”