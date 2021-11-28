man dies after deliberately contaminating himself

The Italian government reported on Saturday (27) that an Austrian, 55 years old, died after going to a ‘corona party’ in Italy. This type of event has been carried out frequently in the country so that people can purposely become infected with the new coronavirus.

The man had the objective of receiving a passport so as not to be vaccinated, since since October of that year Italy has required proof of vaccination in the workplace. This passport, known as a “green pass”, is no longer charged in the case of people who became infected with the virus in the last six months.

The Coordinator of the anti-Covid unit in Bolzano, Patrick Franzoni, gave an interview to the Italian newspaper “Il Dolomiti”. He explained that it has become more and more common for people to go to this type of party. The intention is to actually be contaminated with the new coronavirus.

The parties happen in the following way: one or more infected people, with a positive test for the disease, go to these environments in order to transmit Covid-19. To do this, they approach the other guests, make physical contact through hugs and kisses, and finally share the same drinking glasses and cutlery.

Also according to Patrick Franzoni, even children are taken by their parents to these places. At least three people, including a child, were hospitalized in serious condition after participating in such events in South Tyrol. Franzoni says the infected person could face criminal prosecution for knowingly spreading the virus during the Italian pandemic state of emergency.

According to an initial investigation, some of the parties are being held outside bar areas, which are accessible without the “Green Pass”. There, an infected person drinks from a beer glass or bottle and passes it on to try to spread the coronavirus.

There is also a record of parties of this type organized in private homes. In one of the investigated cases, an infected person was bedridden and guests would have gathered around the patient’s bed to try to “breathe the virus”.