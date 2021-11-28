Man survives by hiding in the plane’s landing gear and traveling to Miami

Video footage of the moment the man was discovered after landing





An American Airlines flight from Guatemala to Miami this past Saturday, November 27, revealed an additional passenger: a man who had hidden on the plane’s landing gear.

A video streamed by American news websites shows airport officials standing next to the man as he was discovered after the plane arrived at the arrival gate:

The man, who departed American Airlines flight AA-1182, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. In the images, it is noticed his difficulty in walking after the period in extreme altitude conditions.

According to data from online flight tracking platforms, the aircraft used on the route this Saturday was the Boeing 737-800 registered under the registration number N970NN. The aircraft’s landing gear compartment is not pressurized and not even hermetically sealed, therefore, the environment where man was found was subject to extremely low temperatures and reduced availability of oxygen for breathing.

Flight history shows that the jet took off at 12:30 pm UTC (6:30 am Guatemala local time), reached 33,000 feet in altitude (10,000 meters) at 12:50 pm, and stayed until beginning its descent at 2:15 pm. At this altitude, the temperature can be around 50°C below zero. The landing took place at 2:40 pm (9:40 am Miami local time).

Occurrence flight data – Image: FlightRadar24





American Airlines said in a statement: “The flight was taken in by law enforcement authorities due to a security issue. We are working with law enforcement authorities in their investigation.”

Samuel Orozco, spokesman for the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics, Guatemala’s civil aviation authority, said the matter was still under investigation in the Central American country and could not provide further details at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA) told a local NBC affiliate that “according to data as of February 2021, 129 people tried to hide in landing gear compartments or other areas of commercial aircraft in around the world since 1947. Of these, 100 people (about 78%) have died from injuries or exposure to extreme conditions during flight.”

In recent years, Guatemala has been a major source of undocumented migrants entering the United States via the southern border. It was the biggest source in 2019, as migrants fled widespread government corruption, poverty and violence.



