Manu Gavassi is reborn and frees himself in his new visual album ‘GRACINHA’

‘GRACINHA’, new work by Manu Gavassi, is released this Friday, 26, on Disney+

Brightness in your eyes and a wide smile on your face, that’s how Manu Gavassi (28) talks about your visual album CUTE, which debuted this Friday, 26, on Disney+.

With 41 minutes, the film tells a personal and, at the same time, playful story about the singer’s identity, liberation and rebirth. With super special guests, Manu Gavassi shows the art world in a different way and far from numbers or tickets sold, only.

To kick-start the project, Manu gathered some journalists to live the ‘CUTE experience’ in Campos do Jordão. THE Digital GUYS participated in the exclusive screening of the film, in a pocket show and exclusively brings more details of the visual album, which promises to stir the emotion of fans and the general public.

how did it come about CUTE by Manu Gavassi

At the beginning of the film, the return of a famous ballerina — played by Manu Gavassi — is announced, who questions the zeitgeist and what it means to be an artist. According to the singer, CUTE it’s real, it’s about your life right now.

“I had a dream of releasing an album, I didn’t know when. It’s been a long time since I’ve released an album and for me everything has to have a beginning, middle and end.”, started. “GRACINHA came as a punch in my face, in a delicate way of speaking. It was a lyric that moved me a lot. I think for a long time I placed myself in a category, which I knew how to make of pop, and there I stayed. When I started to understand that other melodies came into my head, that my voice could go to other places, that I could talk about other things too, that I could not be so afraid of being vulnerable, I think that’s where this song came and I hugged. That’s about it, this moment in my life, that’s exactly what I’m living.”, amended.

“So, let me build a beautiful story about this liberation, about this desire of mine to let go of these bonds, these masks. Let me do a work on this, because this is real for me at the moment. It’s a little scary. […] I have the possibility of making a single here, a single there, not knowing what pleases and playing with it, but it takes a lot more courage to be true, so I think I decided to take this risk and that’s when Gracinha was born in my life. In recent years I’ve been doing things in the audiovisual, studying a lot of script, a lot of editing, so I said ‘no, this is a visual album and I’m going to use everything I’ve learned in recent years to create this album, to be a complete project ‘.”

Responsible for the script, creative direction and co-direction, Manu revealed what was the biggest challenge in producing CUTE. “My biggest challenge was recording all this (lol). The music album came in a very organic way, I recorded it with Lucas Silveira, from Fresno, who is my friend. The visual part was a challenge because we are talking about a story that includes all the songs, talking about a much larger team, a much larger audiovisual challenge.”

Manu said that the production was in charge of special people, who really believed in his idea: “I think the secret for this to happen, the miracle for it to happen the way it did, was that few people were actually in the movies. I think they were people with dreams […] they all came from fashion, music, elsewhere. I brought together people who really wanted to do that project and that was the secret, because it’s a challenge to do audiovisual in Brazil, especially in the period we had, in the time we had, with the money we had. I am very proud to have accomplished this, because it was a very heartfelt thing.”

According to the singer, the recording process took three weeks.

Partnership with Disney+

Contrary to what many might think, it wasn’t Disney that went after Manu, but the singer, who with the same sparkle in her eyes that speaks of the project, went behind the platform.

“Some people think it was the other way around, Disney called it and I created a story. In fact, it was the opposite. When I left Big Brother I understood that my image had impacted in a really cool way, that I have never I imagined, people of different ages. I wanted to honor that a lot, so I said: ‘how do I create a project that will be important to everyone the same, that won’t be a niche, it’s not a pop project for this audience, it’s a project for anyone?’ That was my initial idea and when I thought about it I said ‘Disney’. remembered.

Manu confessed that when he contacted Disney, CUTE it was just a dream, but one she believed strongly: “I presented it to the Brazil and Latin America team, it was just a dream when I presented it, I didn’t even have the whole idea, but they said that my eyes were shining so much from telling what they bought the idea because of it. I have a lot proud because we are talking about a company that everyone has a history and affection for. Knowing that my material is in this place, it is safe there, for a very diverse audience is very cool.”

Choice of Ícaro Silva

Icarus Silva (34) was one of the artists who was part of the cast of CUTE. Manu’s romantic partner, they put on a real tune show and showed off-the-wall chemistry, which certainly left the fans in love.

Without knowing him personally, the singer explained the reason for the choice. “I love Icarus, I’m a big fan of him. Icarus has his musical part, he’s an extremely talented singer and musical artist. Besides being an actor, I think he’s a cat. The Icarus package was all about what I wanted for my project”, she said, smiling again and her eyes shining.

“I was kind of afraid, because we barely knew each other and had spoken once on the phone and he was a super friend. When we met there (time of recording) it totally hit. friend, I can say that I gained a great friend”, ended.

Titi’s participation and Manu Gavassi’s relationship with Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank

Delicate and full of emotion, the album brings auntie (8), daughter of Bruno Gagliasso (39) and Giovanna Ewbank (35) as a child director. In the song Catherine, created in honor of Manu’s sister, the singer confided that it was very easy to work with the child, who was super comfortable during the recordings.

– Bruno Gagliasso raves praise after Titi’s debut as an actress: ”Papito dies of the heart”

“I already had a relationship with the family, I’ve known them for a long time. It’s funny because Titi always felt that I was more her friend than her mother’s. Giovanna even jokes about it. I love Titi, she was so much new at the time I thought about calling her there for the video, it’s been a few years now, so I kept this idea. In the visual album it made sense for me to go back to that. The initial idea was a girl like a director, who created the whole environment in her little room, who filmed, directed the animals, I really wanted the image of this child in that position and it worked really well”, celebrated.

Manu then told what was Giovanna Ewbank’s reaction when she heard the song that her daughter would participate in: “First I showed the song that was ‘Catarina’ and she already cried, she is a crying mother, and she said: ‘Your Catarina is my Chissomo.’ I was happy because she saw Titi in the song so it made perfect sense. The two (Bruno and Giovanna) were so amazing, they trusted me.” she said, who saw working with the child as a learning experience: “It was a learning experience for me as a director, I think I saw myself as a director there for the first time with Titi, having to control the environment for her to be happy and calm, for her to be able to play, you know?! So as not to be a traumatizing environment. very easy, surprisingly easy because it really felt like a day of play with her. It was really cool.”

Post-credits scene and the surprising presence of Fábio Porchat

if you watched CUTE and turned off the TV in the credits, you watched wrong! Please come back and follow up Fabio Porchat (38), who gave life to the theater professional who finds the production script and has fun with the roles in hand. According to her, ‘Boredom’, it was a song that didn’t fit the rest of the work and that was the idea of ​​fitting it. And look, it worked really well!

“I went to his show and after the show we talked quickly and he said: ‘take my phone if you need anything’. Never do that to me, because I always need anything”, joked Manu with laughter.

“I never thought he would agree because we didn’t have a friendly relationship, we didn’t know each other, only professionally and very quickly. He was a great partner, he went to Ouro Preto and recorded the entire video. It was really a surprise, it was a song that I had difficulty fitting into the story. So, I decided to take some of the story out. And if I assumed that that theater was the place where I recorded GRACINHA, I lost my script, someone found it, someone was having fun in that environment and bring it for a real life thing, you know?! When I understood that it could be Fábio, the click made total sense. It had to be him and he agreed, he was super friendly.” said.

Manu Gavassi voted ‘Best Brazilian Artist’ at MTV EMA

Days before the release of CUTE, Manu was elected Best Brazilian Artist at the MTV EMA Awards.

Asked about the thrill of victory, she said: “The feeling was really crazy. I think the feeling of being at the EMA, at this moment when I’m launching a project that for me is so true and means so much freedom from things that the environment tells us to be […] this project goes against all that.“

Manu did not hide the joy and respect he felt from his fans and the people who follow his work: “Being at the EMA, winning this award, receiving this loving award, at this point in my life means more than any other I think. I felt so hugged, so hugged by the people who care about me, I felt I have an audience. who trusts me and my work, regardless of the trend I have, whether I’m high or not, whether I’m the hotshot or not, I feel that I have people who respect who I am, for me it was this the weight it had”, stated.

What will Manu Gavassi be missing?

At the end of the interview, when asked about what she feels is still missing in her life and career, fun, Manu Gavassi thought for a few seconds and replied: “Mental health, besides she’s fine (lol)”.

“Everyone has ups and downs and I think it’s cool to say that. Everyone knows that I’ve been without social media for a while and I seem to have everything sorted out and that’s not how life works. We always have to be vigilant with the people, my biggest challenge is to feel satisfied with myself. What I’ve been looking for is to try to understand that everything is right, that I’m already very happy.” stated.





Last accessed: 28 Nov 2021 – 03:10:05 (405079).