Maraisa travels by plane for the first time after Marília Mendonça’s death and she vents

very friendly with Marília Mendonça, marisa made her first plane flight since the death of the singer, who died on the 5th of this month, in a plane crash.

On Instagram, Maiara’s sister, who is already used to traveling by plane, showed the moment and confessed that she was afraid. “I took the first flight of my life today, which I considered the first flight. I was afraid to fly, but everything worked out, thank God“, he said.

Before that, the country woman, who left Goiânia for São Paulo, told: “We’ve arrived! We arrived in São Paulo, the city we love! I live here too. We stay here longer than in Goiânia”.

Eternal friendship

Recently, Maraísa drew attention on Twitter when talking about her return to concerts. The artist, who together with her sister, took over Marília Mendonça’s schedule, vented:

“When the office was deciding on who would do the shows in Lila’s place, I volunteered to do them all, as long as God gives me strength! I will fulfill everyone I can because I can’t imagine anyone doing this other than me and my sister!”.

“For me it’s very difficult to force a smile in front of all this, to take pictures, to show myself well on stage, because actually I’ll never be. But God, little by little, gives understanding and showing that we could not stop… For her… For us”, followed.

The countrywoman also said: “I want to thank all the fan clubs and say that you can feel hugged, and that wherever we are and you feel like there’s a little bit of her there, it will make it all worth it! The main purpose of these shows is to continue her legacy”.

“It’s not letting what she did have been in vain! Bring a little comfort, peace and God to each one of you! What we want in this life is to bring joy, good examples and show that we are strong women, as she always was!”, continued.

On her way to a presentation, the famous concluded: “We swore in life that it would go on to infinity and we are keeping our word, our promise… Until the end! I’m sure God will continue to give us a lot of wisdom and strength to continue this legacy! See you in a little while Lorena – SP! Until the Infinity”.