Maraisa writes an open letter to Marília Mendonça: ”It still hurts”

In an emotional way, singer Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, writes a letter to Marília Mendonça almost a month after the death of the Queen of Sofrência

The singer marisa (33) of the duo with mahara (33), wrote an open letter to the singer-songwriter Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) and published, last Friday night, the 26th, on their social networks.

The composer wrote about the pain of loss and that she thought about giving up her career, but that she found strength remembering how much Marília Mendonça was strong and loved music. In the publication, she even shared a video with various studio moments, concerts and more.

Maraisa writes an open letter to Marília Mendonça:

“But I focused only on his will, on his desire for everything to go right, and then I concluded: ‘It’s not over… Together to infinity!’ And the infinite is God, in whose arms you are now! And your legacy, as far as it depends on me, will always be remembered and taken to every corner of Brazil and even the world. Lord why are you living this! And then He reminds me that you wanted everyone to know how strong we are; that we’re not just 3 little women; we have to show what we came for, and that’s what I’ve been trying day after day !”, started the Brazilian artist in the open letter.

The trio, affectionately called bosses by fans, had plans to tour Brazil and abroad next year. In the text, Maraisa also wrote about all the achievements of Mistresses and recalled how much Marília Mendonça was committed to her new work:

“Friend… The fashions are all at the top. You’ve broken every imaginable record of national and world algorithms! I know there are many events to celebrate, but zero reasons for that”, he wrote.

“I know there are many events to celebrate, but zero reasons for it. It wasn’t supposed to be that way, that’s not how we wanted it. It would work anyway if you were here because, as you said, when these three they came together, no one held back! But that’s it… There is a greater force that is God, and He knows all things! I’m still gathering myself, looking for strength from Above, and I hope you’re seeing it too, and very happy with the what’s happening here! Everything I do, I think: “Marília liked it that way!” or “This is Marília’s face!”. I miss you very, very much! But, the end is just the beginning! We still have a lot to do here, right friend?! I love you forever!”, finished.

The eternal Queen of Sofrência died on November 5, at the age of 26, victim of a plane accident in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, where she would perform on the same day.





