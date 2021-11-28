Marcos Braz doesn’t bank Renato at Flamengo: “On Monday we start to decide” | Flamengo

The future of Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo should start to be decided on Monday. Upon the arrival of the red-black delegation in Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday morning, the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, answered the press and asked for calm to make adjustments, but did not pay for the coach’s permanence.

– There is no decision. Everyone is upset, tired. Calmly and calmly let’s start programming. We have a schedule to be made, and on Monday we start to decide on some points that we think we can correct so that the season ends. What I can say is that Renato has a contract with Flamengo until December 31st. We will calmly take the possible decisions – said the leader.

Braz lamented the defeat in the final to Libertadores and apologized especially to the fans who went to the Uruguayan capital to follow the match against Palmeiras.

– It wasn’t what I wanted. I apologize to the fans, especially those who made the effort to go to Montevideo, but life goes on. Let’s play the way it has to play – said the leader.

Flamengo returns to the field on Tuesday. The team faces Ceará at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship. With four games to go in the tournament, the team is in second place, with eight points less than the leader Atlético-MG.

– There’s already training scheduled, a whole schedule already done. It wasn’t the result we wanted and hoped for, but life goes on. We have to make the adjustments that have to be done calmly. There are very few games left in the Brazilian. Important games to play, so that the Brazilian can end with dignity. In relation to Montevideo, we have to have the strength and tranquility to continue – Braz added.