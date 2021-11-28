Marina says she is hurt by Sthefane’s criticisms

This morning, Marina Ferrari said again that she was hurt by Sthefane Matos’ speeches in the last dynamic of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) at Hora do Faro. At the time, Sthe said she appears to be “in Wonderland”, is absent from the game and is forced.

The influencer complained about the girl’s speeches to Aline and MC Gui, and the funkeiro said that she is taking too much for people: “But we end up taking it, because unfortunately, it’s people, it’s feelings.”

Marina pointed out that even if they talk about her since the beginning of the rural reality show, it still hurts: “I know they talk about me since the beginning of the program, and I know I’ve been through a lot, I’ve matured a lot, I’ve learned a lot, I’ve already I’m learning to speak better, to position myself better, but it still hurts, I won’t lie. Especially when it’s with some people you care about.”

Ferrari also pointed out that he would have liked to go into dynamics with Dayane: “That’s why I wanted to go with Day, she could call me a tree, that plant, a dry branch, that I wouldn’t care. I was going to say that I think she this, this and this, and defend me from this, this and this”.

Aline questioned: “So you were hurt because you went to Teté and you like her, is that it?” and Marina nodded. The ex-panicat opined: “Only that, for example, I like a lot of people here, who came to tell me: ‘Oh, you need to have more of this, you are very good, very hearty.’ You know what I said to the person ? ‘Love, here’s the thing, I’m like that, I’m heart, I’ll continue like this, with my consistency, from beginning to end'”.