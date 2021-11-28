MC Gui is bothered by Sol’s lines during dynamics

During this morning on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui shared with Aline Mineiro about Solange Gomes’ comments during the Hora do Faro dynamic.

The funkeiro recalled: “It totally displeased me” and the ex-panicat opined: “Because everything is thrown in the wind again”. Gui explained that he didn’t expect Sol to bring up subjects outside the rural reality: “But I didn’t expect her to be brooding over these things, that’s all, you know what?”.

The pawn explained that he would like to be judged by the game: “I have many attitudes that can be judged, I’m sure if it were me and you there, you would be honest and talk about attitudes I had here in the game” and Mineiro agreed: “Yes, I always played with that.”

The artist continued: “I already told you, things that I lost myself, that I did, that I this and that, and you could use it against me” and Aline interrupted: “It wouldn’t even be against it, it would be a merit, if you lose is no shame for anyone”.

Bill agreed with the girl and added: “And you could talk about it because it’s from the game. But, man, no one, no one in here is going through what I’m going through with this thing about bringing things from outside. And obviously, I felt weakened, she felt that she weakened me, and she’s using it against me. And she’s winning, she’s winning me.”

The ex-panicat disagreed: “She’s not winning” and the pawn repeated: “Okay, bro, of course she is. In the game she’s beating me, Aline.” Mineiro continued giving his point of view: “You don’t know, you came back from your farm, she came back from hers. You don’t even know what happens, which part they put in”.

The funkeiro explained: “But that’s not my problem, I care about my psychological health, my mental health. I value it much more than any money. She’s beating me because she’s using it in the game.”

Yesterday, Aline scolded Solange after the peon made comments about MC Gui’s family. Sol revealed that he believes the funkeiro pretends to be a good guy in the reality show by talking frequently about his fiancée, his dog and his family.