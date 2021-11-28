MC Gui revolts with production of “The Farm” after punishment

The sets of “A Fazenda 13” were punished in the early hours of this Saturday (27) after the party and MC GUI, who is the current farmer, was revolted with the production of the reality show. Everything happened after Mileide Mihaile got into a mic-less pillow war game. Now the thirst will be 24h without hot water.

during the game mileide he didn’t even open his mouth to speak, which is forbidden. But the punishment siren went off anyway.

“What do you mean, old man? The woman was quiet. Regardless of the punishment, I will only care about the removal. I’ll argue badly if they get the crazy one, you’re taking it off. No, they are taking out the favela. ‘Cê’ is crazy, taking it off. Mileide was lying down and not saying anything. It was the same as Bill’s punishment. [Araujo], everyone was talking and he was just around drying himself, and the guy gave punishment”, he blasted MC GUI.

Afterwards, the funkeiro was called into the headquarters room to read the punishment and became aware of the 24-hour hot water cut.

“According to page 15 of the survival manual, the use of a microphone is mandatory during the entire stay. For non-compliance, the entire group will be punished. You will be 24 hours without hot water“.

Riled up, MC GUI yelled that mileide he wasn’t talking to anyone and he classified the production’s attitude as a way of causing the confinement.

“Ah, the woman was lying down to sleep and you guys are punishing ‘nois’? She was quiet and didn’t give an ‘a’. They’re finding punishment where they don’t have it, boy. Do what, you who are in charge“.

