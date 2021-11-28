MC Gui takes over for Marina who badmouthed her

Earlier this afternoon, MC Gui, Marina Ferrari and Aline Mineiro were in the tree house talking when the funkeiro took over what he said about the influencer behind his back in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The artist began: “I’ll talk, won’t you be mad?” and Marina nodded: “No, speak.” MC Gui said “I said you’re spoiled, baker…” and the ex-panicat interrupted: “Oh, so did Gui Araujo, the ‘spoiled’ one, take it from you?”.

The funk player agreed: “It was, I started it” and Aline joked: “Congratulations, Guilherme. So we’re finding out who the little devil is here”.

Gui recalled more criticisms he made of Marina: “Lazy” and the ex-panicat was indignant: “Marina?”, while the pawn continued: “Lazy who just liked to train”.

Aline defended her friend: “So you hit your head, she spent the whole day making food for you, for an ungrateful one” and Marina also said: “For all of you. After having eaten my food for 2 months”.

The pawn tried to explain: “I only baked cake and food for the little friends” and Ferrari interrupted: “Having made 500 eggs, bread and sweets for you.”

Aline and Marina fired together: “Ungrateful”.