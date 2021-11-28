Meet the daughter that André Gonçalves owes a pension of R$ 350 thousand | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Valentina Benini is the daughter of André Gonçalves and Cynthia Benini

Valentina Benini, daughter that André Gonçalves owes pension, revealed on social networks that she currently works as a salesperson at a natural products store in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, where she lives. The 18-year-old is studying Marketing at a private college.

In an interview with EXTRA in December last year, Valentina revealed that she also intended to follow her parents’ profession in her artistic career. “I intend to join a modeling agency to start doing work and follow my parents’ business. I would also like to one day make a ‘BBB’ of life”.

The actor was under house arrest ordered by the Santa Catarina Courts and will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet in his residence in Rio, where he lives with his current wife, Danielle Winits.

The decision was taken in a lawsuit brought by his ex-wife, journalist and actress Cynthia Benini, for debts with the child support of their daughter.

The decision, which came to light last Tuesday, establishes that the actor is under house arrest for 60 days with the use of an electronic ankle bracelet. As the process is being processed in Santa Catarina and the actor lives in Rio, he has not yet been notified. He is awaiting the order to start complying with the decision.

Gonçalves, who turned 46 last Tuesday, owes around R$ 350 thousand in alimony to his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, with whom the actor had a good relationship until the decision was made. The monthly amount established is R$4.5 thousand.

The actor, who was fired in 2016 and became unemployed, was in default since 2017. During this period, the debt reached R$ 112,044.33. With interest and monetary correction, the value rose to R$ 352,579.01. In July of this year, he had his property pledged on account of debts with his daughter’s pension.

According to his lawyer, until he was fired, his three children’s pensions were deducted directly from his payroll. After becoming unemployed, the actor did not pay the full amount agreed, but did not fail to deposit part of the amount, based on what he earned from freelance work.

Benini and Gonçalves met in 2002, when they participated in the reality show “Casa dos Artistas 2”. She was eliminated after a month and a half of the program; he made it to the final and finished in 3rd place. Both maintained a relationship from that year until 2006.

Since 2016 he has been married to actress Danielle Winits, with whom he currently lives in Rio. Gonçalves is also the father of Manuela, 23, from his relationship with Tereza Seiblitz, and Pedro Arthur, 19, from his relationship with Myrian Rios.