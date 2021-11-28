Mega-Sena 2432 can pay a R$7 million prize this Saturday

Mega-Sena, contest 2432, can pay the accumulated prize of R$ 7 million today, Saturday (27), for anyone who can guess the six numbers of the result. The draw starts at 8 pm (Brasilia time) at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo.

The jackpot will be split if you have more than one hit of all the numbers for the night. Caixa will broadcast the event live through its YouTube channel.

>> Find out how much the savings earn

How to bet on Mega-Sena contest 2432?

At lotteries, Caixa Lotteries application or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), it is possible to register bets at 7 pm and guarantee at least one chance of winning the jackpot. The games start at R$4.50 and there is no card limit per player, who can choose between 6 and 15 numbers.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena Contest 2432 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

How does the pool work?

To have more chances of getting the maximum prize, you can participate in the Mega-Sena contest 2432. To compete, the minimum amount is R$ 10.00 and each share cannot cost less than R$5.00.

The minimum is two odds and the maximum is 100 – depending on the amount of numbers selected on the wheel. The player can select the dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2432 or ask the lottery attendant to choose the system.

6 numbers, the minimum is two and the maximum is nine shares

7 numbers, minimum of two and maximum of 63 shares

8 to 15 numbers, minimum is two and maximum is 100 shares

