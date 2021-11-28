Mega-Sena, contest 2432: see dozens drawn | lotteries

O contest 2431 gives Mega-Sena had its draw held this Saturday night (27) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The prize is estimated at R$7 million.

See the dozens drawn: 07 – 29 – 38 – 40 – 44 – 52.

2 of 2 Tens drawn in the Mega Sena contest 2432, on November 27 — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/CEF Tens drawn in contest 2432 of Mega Sena, on November 27 — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/CEF

The next contest (2,433) will be next Wednesday (1st).

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.