Metrô will have a special scheme on Sunday, to commemorate Flamengo in downtown Rio | Rio de Janeiro

In case of victory, as in 2019, the team will parade along Avenida Presidente Vargas, between Candelária and Central do Brasil. The section will be closed to traffic.

City Hall may ban streets in downtown Rio on Sunday to celebrate Flamengo

Due to the event, Line 2 will operate from Pavuna station to Botafogo station, without the need for transfers at Estácio station.

The Presidente Vargas station will be closed during the celebration and will only be open one hour after the end of the procession.

The Carioca, Uruguaiana and Central stations will have a special boarding scheme. The operation will also feature reinforcement of the security staff and station operators in the system.

During the parade, boarding with bicycles and surfboards will not be allowed. The permission will only take place one hour after the end of the Flamengo parade.

Recommendation for students who are going to take the Enem

For students who are going to take the second stage of the National High School Examination (Enem), this Sunday, Metrô Rio recommends that candidates anticipate going to the test sites to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

The Presidente Vargas station will be closed. And guidance for candidates who will take the test at schools in the surrounding area is that, depending on the location of the test, they should access Central or Uruguaiana stations.