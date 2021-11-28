More European countries confirm cases of the omicron variant | National Newspaper

Several governments announced this Saturday (27) new prevention measures against the new variant of the coronavirus. This Saturday, new countries confirmed cases of the omicron variant.

Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Israel, South Africa and Botswana have already confirmed cases.

The British Health Minister said two people are in isolation at home and that they have made recent trips to southern Africa. All contacts of the infected will be tracked and mass tests will be carried out in the cities where the two live.

Casa Civil confirms the ban on the entry of visitors from six African countries because of the micron

Late Saturday afternoon, the prime minister, accompanied by the two main scientific advisers, tried to calm the nerves of the British. Boris Johnson noted that it is too early to say whether the variant is more transmissible or dangerous and its effect on existing Covid vaccines. We have good reason to believe they will provide some form of protection, he said. But that, precisely because you don’t know, you have to buy time.

Therefore, the the use of masks will once again be mandatory indoors and on public transport as of next week. The government also placed four more African countries on the red list, which already had six. As a result, tourists from these places are prohibited from entering the country. British citizens or residents can return home but have to quarantine in hotels and pay out of pocket.

More and more governments close their borders to passengers coming from countries in the south of the African continent. Quick decisions, but that left crowds trapped in airports, in a frantic race to reschedule trips.

Sixty-one passengers, who managed to leave South Africa before the suspension of flights, tested positive for Covid upon disembarking at Amsterdam International Airport, in the Netherlands. Gene sequencing tests will tell if infections were caused by the omicron variant.

The Netherlands is facing a worrying increase in Covid cases: more than 20,000 a day in the last week, and although 85% of the adult population has been vaccinated, the number of infections among school-age children who have not been immunized is on the rise.

In South Africa, doctors are alarmed at the speed of infection with the new variant. With just 24% of South Africans immunized, the threat of omicrons could be great.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs complained on Saturday that the country is being punished with these travel restrictions – which affect individuals but also businesses – instead of being applauded for having detected the variant and alerted the world with agility and transparency.

The Czech Republic has confirmed a case of the omicron variant.