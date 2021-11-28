Moro emerges as the most competitive name in the third way

posted on 11/28/2021 06:00



Moro, the name of Podemos ao Planalto: polls place the former judge in third in the electoral dispute – (credit: Sergio Lima/AFP)

The affiliation of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro to Somos and the announcement of the pre-candidacy by the acronym moved the chessboard of the other third way candidates. This is because among the candidates to the Palácio do Planalto, Moro stands out as the most competitive. However, 11 months before the election, specialists analyze that it is still too early to close a scenario and that Moro will face difficulties in breaking the polarization installed by President Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In recent days, subtitles, such as PSD, MDB and PSDB, sought to mark their position. They confirmed the pre-candidacies for the presidency of senators Rodrigo Pacheco (MG) and Simone Tebet (MS), and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, respectively. For constitutionalist Vera Chemim, who holds a master’s degree in public law from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), Moro is the viable alternative to the “third way” and will have a rising voter curve in the 2022 electoral campaign, unlike his competitors.

“Unlike Marina in 2014, Moro is a serious competitor for the other candidates, not least because Bolsonaro and Lula reinforce the polarization and the country needs to eliminate this political-ideological situation in order to develop. This is a determining factor for it to return to to grow without the shadow of the current polarization”, he defends, noting that an exponential growth of Moro that puts him in the second round is not ruled out, as long as he knows how to co-opt the great mass of the population.

Alessandro Costa, master of political science, specialist in electoral law and graduate professor at IBMEC, observes that the first surveys place Moro as the main opponent of Lula and Bolsonaro, in third place. “On the one hand, the Morista wing can understand it to be a case of celebrating the fact that, in such a short time, he appears ahead of Ciro Gomes, from the PDT, even more if we take into account that he was never a candidate, while Ciro will have to run for the fourth time. However, this initial growth was already a consensus among political analysts,” he says.

Costa analyzes that the forecast is that life will not be easy for Moro in the mission to defeat his opponents in the presidential race and that the image of the former judge is linked to the failure and embarrassment achieved by the declaration of partiality in the judgments of cases originated by the Operation Lava-Jato, especially the one that condemned Lula himself, his probable adversary in 2022.

“He must also receive considerable rejection for having accepted to be part of the Bolsonaro government, to which he now directs criticism and points out management mistakes. In the eye of this hurricane, Moro will have the mission of removing his former boss from the race if he wants to reach the second shift”, he adds, adding that the task will not be easy, even against the backdrop of a drop in the popularity of Bolsonaro, who will have the government machine working for re-election.

Chess pieces

According to experts’ analysis, Moro entered the political game like a horse on a chessboard. With the ability to skip plays, in addition to being well placed in polls, he tends to “become” the third way, mainly because he is able to attract voters who would vote for the President of the Republic still motivated by anti-petism.

“Candidates and their parties want to run at all costs. In general, they think individually. Moro is the one who narrows this bottleneck. Until the end of the first quarter, when they make their candidacies official, it seems that the other candidates tend to dehydrate and, at times, few, Moro will assume this role of third way. In addition, it tends to galvanize a part of the right-wing electorate that would go with Bolsonaro and is dissatisfied”, explains Leonardo Queiroz Leite, political scientist and doctor in public administration from FGV/SP .

Danilo Morais dos Santos, constitutionalist lawyer, Master in Legislative Power and professor of graduate studies at Ibmec-DF, analyzes that “third way” candidates historically face difficulties in reaching the second round and the trend is towards consolidation of Lula and Bolsonaro , with the petista’s favoritism. He assesses that the 2022 elections will be marked by a “dispute of legacies”. “Moro’s campaign will not take off solely on the basis of the anti-corruption litany or the attempt to attack Lula. The central issue for 2022 is the economy and social well-being”, he comments.

Political analyst Melillo Dinis, from the Political Intelligence portal, explains that Moro and the other third way candidates will fight for about a third of the valid votes. “The other two-thirds will go to Lula and Bolsonaro.”