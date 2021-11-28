Mother of co-pilot missing in plane crash asks for help with searches: ‘My son is alive’

Yahoo Originals

After being betrayed by Leonardo, Poliana Rocha talks about jumping around: “If you know, don’t tell me”

In her stories, Poliana Rocha answered questions from fans and was asked again about the betrayal she suffered by her husband, the countryman Leonardo. When a follower asked if she was being cheated on again, the digital influencer snapped, “I don’t know! And if you know, please don’t tell me. I don’t care. My life is too good, thank God.” Read also: Fernanda Gentil honors the birthdays of her wife and child: “I’m blessed” Faustão’s Olympics? Fernanda Gentil will command “Zig Zag Arena” on Globo Fernanda Gentil copies Marcos Mion in a meeting with Boninho Recently, Poliana stated that she came to suffer attacks of hatred from the public when she decided to forgive Leonardo’s leap of faith. “It came out on several websites and I was super grateful for the affection of people, but there are many nasty comments calling me a horn, cuckold, that I was with him for money! But, in fact, they are judgments of mere people who don’t even know my life story, of overcoming difficulties! I even read some of them, but I felt sorry for the person who made the comment, not for me. Yes, I was betrayed, very open, I allowed myself to forgive, I overcame and built a beautiful family! The credit is mine , how am I going to feel bad?”, she snapped.

Poliana guaranteed not to dig into her husband's social networks, and explained that she lost interest in seeing any kind of conversation from her partner. is calling. I have no interest in looking and seeing things that might hurt me. I always want to be open to good things."