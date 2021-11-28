Motorola May Overcome Xiaomi to Launch First 200 MP Cell Phone | Cell phone

Motorola must be the first mobile phone maker to launch a smartphone with a 200 MP camera. Rumors initially pointed to the possibility of Xiaomi bringing this technology into its next high-end device. However, it could be that the long-awaited Motorola Edge 30 Ultra ushers in the ultra-high resolution sensor.

According to a social media post by the well-known technology information leaker Ice Universe, Motorola will launch the 200MP sensor cell phone in the first half of 2022. Xiaomi would adopt the camera in some of its devices in the second part of the year, while Samsung would bring the technology to its smartphones only in 2023.

Despite being tipped to bring the 200MP camera only in 2023, Samsung was the first manufacturer to officially announce the ultra-high resolution sensor. According to the Korean brand, the ISOCELL HP1 allows recording videos in 8K at 30 fps (frames per second) or in 4K at 120 fps. In addition, the camera must deliver photos with variations between 12.5 and 200 MP, numbers that change based on ambient lighting.

Should the 200MP sensor really come on Motorola’s next top-of-the-line cellphone, the American brand will have attributes to go up against the most coveted smartphones on the market, like iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, for example. That’s because, also according to rumors, the Edge 30 Ultra could bring the unprecedented Snapdragon 898 processor, as well as a 60 MP selfie camera and a 144 Hz refresh rate screen.

However, it is noteworthy that this information is just rumors and, so far, none of this data has been confirmed by the American manufacturer. Currently, the most powerful Motorola smartphone available in Brazil is the Edge 20 Pro, version on sale for R$ 4,999 on the Amazon website. The phone features the Snapdragon 870 processor, a previous version of the long-awaited Snapdragon 898. It is not yet known if the new model will replace the Edge 20 Pro or if they will coexist.

With information from Phone Arena

