Myelodysplasia: understand rare cancer that killed architect Ruy Ohtake – 11/27/2021

The São Paulo architect Ruy Ohtake died this Saturday morning (27), aged 83. eldest son of the Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, he signed important architectural works like the Unique and Renaissance hotels, in addition to the headquarters of Instituto Tomie Ohtake, all in São Paulo.

Ruy was battling a rare type of bone marrow cancer called myelodysplasia. Also called Myelodysplastic Syndrome, the disease is more common in the elderly over 70 years of age, but it can also happen among young people and even children.

What is myelodysplasia?

This type of cancer occurs when stem cells located in the bone marrow and responsible for “making” blood cells have a genetic mutation that causes a defect in the maturation of young cells.

These, in turn, are unable to perform their functions correctly —since they are not mature enough to do so— and end up being eliminated even before reaching the bloodstream, explains Mariana Oliveira, hematologist at CPO Oncoclínicas, in São Paulo.

Thus, it is common for the patient to have a deficiency of three types of blood cells: red blood cells (responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood), white blood cells (which take care of the body’s defenses) and platelets (responsible for healing of wounds and repair of blood vessels).

Main symptoms and diagnosis

“The suspicion that a patient may have myelodysplasia appears when the patient has a low count of red and white blood cells or platelets in the blood”, says the specialist.

Therefore, the most common symptoms are related precisely to the deficiency of these structures: anemia (in the case of lack of red blood cells); low immunity and increased infections (when there is a low white blood cell count) and also bleeding and bleeding (when there is a low platelet count).

Diagnosis is made from clinical tests such as blood count, myelogram (which is a bone marrow test), bone marrow biopsy (if necessary) and even research for genetic mutations.

Treatment

The only way to cure the disease is a bone marrow transplant, which cannot always be done in elderly patients who already have other diseases.

But disease control and increased quality of life are possible with other alternatives. One of them is to medically stimulate the production of red blood cells and improve the patient’s anemia.

There is also the option of using hypomethylating drugs that help control the disease. In more advanced cases, it is possible to associate these substances with the target therapy (when drugs are targeted to act specifically on tumor cells).

myelodysplasia x leukemia

In some cases, altered stem cells can show new genetic mutations over time and the disease progress to acute myeloid leukemia.

In this case, there is an accumulation of defective cells in the bloodstream and, over time, the marrow completely stops producing healthy cells.