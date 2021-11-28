NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (11/20 to 11/26/2021)

The dawn of November 19 was marked by a partial lunar eclipse considered to be the longest in the century. Despite being visible in Brazil, the eclipse occurred at an unfavorable time and, to top it off, several regions of the country had cloud cover at the time. The good news is that, in case you haven’t been able to keep up with the phenomenon, this week’s astronomical image selection includes a series of amazing records of the Moon during the eclipse!

In addition to the photos from our natural satellite, we also have an image of comet Leonard, which will pass through Earth shortly. You’ll also find a photo showing sunspots and a detailed record of the Pleiades star cluster, formed by stars easily visible to the naked eye.

Saturday (20) — Partial Eclipse in Mexico

Longest partial lunar eclipse of the century (Image: Reproduction/Robert Fedez)

The partial lunar eclipse on the 19th lasted more than 3 hours, considered the longest in the century — the next longest partial will only happen on February 8, 2669. Since it is impossible to wait more than 600 years to observe the phenomenon again, you can check it in photos taken in different places.

The one above, for example, shows the moon shining in the sky over Cancun, Mexico, accompanied by some clouds and stars. If you look at the far right of the image, you will find the stars of the Pleiades cluster, an open star cluster located about 400 light-years from us.

Sunday (21) — Comet Leonard

Comet Leonard will visit us in December (Image: Reproduction/Dan Bartlett)

This is a photo of comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard). It was discovered last year when it was still beyond Mars, but its orbit brings it deep into the Solar System, passing close to Earth and Venus during the month of December before continuing its journey.

Leonard was discovered by Greg Leonard on January 3, 2021 — a date that marks an exact year before perihelion, the time when the comet passes through the point on its orbit that is closest to the Sun. Calculations of the object’s trajectory have shown that it has spent the last 35,000 years traveling towards our star after reaching aphelion, the farthest point from the Sun, at a distance of 3,500 astronomical units.

The comet will make its closest approach to the Sun again on January 3, 2022 — and anyone who wants to observe it won’t have to wait that long, as it should be at the closest point to Earth on December 12 and can be seen mainly on Earth. northern region of the country.

This photo may provide some insight into what to expect: it was made up of 62 images taken with a medium-sized telescope, with part of the exposures following the comet while the rest registered the stars in the background. The photo was taken near Lake June, California.

Monday (22) — Alignment in the Sky

Eclipsed moon perfectly aligned with a building (Image: Reproduction/Yuri Beletsky (Carnegie Las Campanas Observatory, TWAN)

The astrophotographer responsible for this photo managed to record the eclipsed Moon aligned with the top of the Gran Torre Santiago, building located in Chile and considered the tallest in South America.

The photo was taken during the early morning hours of November 19th and of course, to get such a unique record, he had to plan everything in advance. First, the photographer needed to find the exact location where he would have to position his camera, as well as verifying the proper timing for our natural satellite and building to click in line.

This photo was taken during the long partial lunar eclipse, but the photographer only had a few seconds to get the perfect alignment, as the Earth’s rotation soon broke up the composition. Fortunately, everything went well and the result is an amazing photo, taken near the peak of the eclipse.

Tuesday (23) — Sun in detail

Photo of the Sun showing some sunspots (Image: Reproduction/NASA, NuSTAR, SDO)

This is an image of the Sun that also includes some sunspots. They are temporary phenomena that can last from days to months and occur in the photosphere (the Sun’s outermost layer responsible for emitting light), and are known to be darker than the surrounding areas.

These spots are slightly cooler than the regions around them because of the magnetic fields they create, which reduce convective heating. Therefore, it is rare for the regions above the spots to show temperatures hundreds of times higher.

Wednesday (24) — Pleiades star cluster

The Pleiades star cluster (Image: Reproduction/Damien Cannane)

You may have seen the Pleiades star cluster before, but you probably haven’t seen it in as much detail as shown in this image.

Also known as “Seven Sisters” and “M45”, the Pleiades cluster is about 400 light-years from us and is considered one of the closest to Earth, and is also the most visible to anyone trying to observe it with the naked eye. — and this applies even in cities, where there is greater light pollution. The cluster is mainly made up of hot, luminous stars that formed in the last 100 million years.

Up to 14 of them can be seen depending on the lighting conditions in the place. The cluster is also home to several brown dwarf stars, known to be less than 8% the mass of the Sun — mass is insufficient for them to initiate nuclear fusion in their cores to be considered proper stars and, therefore, they are often nicknamed ” failed stars”.

Thursday (25) — Partial Lunar Eclipse in Sequence

Another beautiful record of the partial lunar eclipse (Image: Reproduction/Jean-Francois Gout)

During lunar eclipses, the Earth is positioned right between the Sun and the Moon—but sometimes this alignment doesn’t occur perfectly. With this, the Moon is partially covered by the terrestrial umbra, that is, the shadow cast by our planet is projected by the lunar disk without completely covering it.

Because that’s exactly what appears in the composition of images above, taken during the partial eclipse. The photographer took the pictures in an hour and a half and captured the different positions of the Earth’s shadow on the Moon. Note that although the central image appears to show the lunar disk completely covered, we still see a small part outside of the shadow.

This partial lunar eclipse was long due to a number of factors, the first of which is the Moon’s orbit around the Earth. Our natural satellite does not have a perfectly circular orbit, so there are times when the Moon is closer to us (moving faster) and farther away (moving slower).

Currently, the Moon is at the furthest point from Earth in its orbit; therefore, it moved more slowly through the shadow during the eclipse. Finally, as this was an “almost total” partial eclipse, the Moon spent more time in the umbra than it would in a “more partial” eclipse.

Friday (26) — An eclipse and a halo

Moon eclipsed with a halo around it (Image: Playback/Laurie Hatch)

The rainy clouds did not prevent this astrophotographer from making a beautiful record of the partial lunar eclipse framed by the facilities of the Lick Observatory, located on the summit of Mt. Hamilton, in the United States.

She positioned the camera inside the dome of the Grande Refractor telescope and recorded it with the open dome, which revealed the eclipse after passing clouds. The photographer also captured a lunar halo, an optical phenomenon that occurs when light reflected by the Moon is refracted by millions of small ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. Also note the Pleiades cluster at the top of the image.

The image also brings some interesting details of the refracting telescope. It measures approximately 17 m in length, has a diameter of 4 m and its refracting lens is 91 cm in diameter, and we can see some of the controls and coordinate displays. The glass disks for the lenses were made in France and transported to Boston by sea—one of them broke during the trip, and it took a few years to produce a new lens. When it was completed, Lick’s refracting telescope became the largest of its kind in the world, and today it is second only to the refracting telescope at Yerkes Observatory, which is 101 cm in diameter.

