natural remedy that brings many health benefits

O apple tea with cloves and cinnamon it’s a simple and delicious combination that you should try. On those tiring days, drinking is truly miraculous. Therefore, this Sunday, November 28, Casa e Agro, from the Tecno Noticias website, brings the main advantages of consuming this drink.

Relaxation and relaxation is provided by a nice hot herbal fruit tea. In this list, the apple tea with cloves and cinnamon, which has a very strong flavor, not to mention the exotic aroma that exudes from this mixture. The drink, by combining apple, cloves and cinnamon, brings several health benefits. So, check out what we have prepared for you below.

How to make apple tea with cloves and cinnamon

To make the drink, only 4 items are needed:

1 red apple;

3 carnations;

2 cinnamon sticks;

500 ml of mineral or filtered water.

Wash the apple well and cut into cubes. The peel can be used as long as the apple is organic. In a pan, add the water, apple, cloves, cinnamon sticks and boil for 3 minutes. Then turn off the heat and let it steep for at least 10 minutes.

After the necessary time of brewing, strain the drink and pour into the cups. Your apple clove tea and cinnamon is ready to be enjoyed. You should consume it warm or cold and you can also sweeten it with honey, which is even more delicious.

Benefits of clove and cinnamon apple tea

The apple infusion with cloves and cinnamon is useful for those periods when the body lacks energy. The three items present in the tea work as a tonic, helping to combat fatigue and physical and mental exhaustion.

Cinnamon is an energizer par excellence, in addition to being natural antibacterial and antiseptic, capable of eliminating bacteria, viruses and fungi from the body. That’s not all, recent studies show that cinnamon relieves joint and bone pain. As such, it is a great drink to drink during temperature changes, when these pains are evident.

The harpsichord, in turn, has a thousand and one uses. It is a potent inhibitor of bacterial growth and is also used to relieve inflammation such as gingivitis, thrush, herpes simplex, stomatitis and also sore throats. Also, drinking your infusion is a great way to alleviate headaches, prevent and fight memory lapses, and overcome mental fatigue.

The apple, especially the red one, fights inflammation and also regulates blood sugar levels. Furthermore, as it is rich in fiber, it increases the feeling of satiety, reduces intestinal transit time and regulates total cholesterol levels.

Other combinations for your tea

To vary the flavor or enhance the energizing and healing power of this tea, it is possible to add green tea to the infusion. A potent antioxidant that prevents many degenerative diseases. On the other hand, ginger, lemon and star anise are other items that will do wonders both in flavor and in the nutritional result of the tea and are worth a try.

As seen, the apple tea with cloves and cinnamon can provide many advantages. So, test this recipe at home today and enjoy. By using your creativity, you can add other items to the drink and be amazed by the result. Remember, however, to come back here and share your idea with us!

