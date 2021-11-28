Neighbor of the president, Maicon has his first “melee” with the fans of Cruzeiro: “Very happy” | cruise

A novelty in Mineirão was the presence of defender Maicon. Announced at half-time against Nautico , the defender returns to Cruzeiro after 14 years. First reinforcement for 2022, the player also experienced the first contact with the celestial fans, in Mineirão.

Maicon accompanied the match from the club’s box, along with other players – unable to act – and also members of Fox’s staff. He came to Mineirão accompanied by his brother and also by people who help with his career.

On his way out of the stadium, and dressed in the Cruzeiro shirt, Maicon went through his first direct contact with fans. He stopped for photos and videos with a dozen Cruzeiro people. Still without being introduced, he limited himself to talking about the feeling of success.

– I can not talk. But very happy. Very happy indeed (for the deal with the Cruzeiro).

1 of 3 Defender Maicon Cruzeiro — Photo: Gabriel Duarte Defender Maicon Cruzeiro — Photo: Gabriel Duarte

Born in Barretos, the player has roots in Belo Horizonte. So much so that it is next door to the building where the president of Cruzeiro lives, in the capital of Minas Gerais.

– It’s my neighbor. We live in the same building. I used to live with him, I’ve seen the guy he is – said the president of Raposa, in Mineirão.

2 of 3 Maicon poses for photo with supporter of Cruzeiro, in Mineirão — Photo: Gabriel Duarte Maicon poses for a photo with a Cruzeiro fan, at Mineirão — Photo: Gabriel Duarte

Maicon has not been on the field since May, when he played for Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. Since then, it was without a club. He received some proposals from Brazil and abroad, but opted for Cruzeiro in the midst of the recovery project that was presented to him.

The player can only have the contract with Cruzeiro registered with the CBF after the transfer ban is resolved, punishment by FIFA due to debts on the signings of Arrascaeta and Duvier Riascos. The values, today, are above R$ 13 million, and there is no fixed date for payment.